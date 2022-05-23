So what exactly is that amendment I'm going to be voting on in Alabama on Tuesday?

On May 24, Alabama voters will vote to approve or deny an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama that would allow the State of Alabama to issue and sell up to $85 million in bonds to benefit its state parks and historical sites.

If approved by Alabama voters, this amendment will designate $80 million for renovation and improvement of Alabama state parks, under the jurisdiction of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. $5 million will be used for the improvement and renovation of Alabama’s historical sites and historical parks under the jurisdiction of the Alabama Historical Commission.

However, the bill specifically prohibits its funds from being used to renovate Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury.

Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said that the number of visitors to Alabama’s state parks has increased 20% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Money generated from the bonds would be used to modernize state parks through better facilities and amenities, whether that be better electrical hookups, sewers, bath houses or even Wi-Fi.

“We see it as a necessary thing, we see it as a basic utility, really,” Lein said. “It’s no different than electricity and water, so being able to provide that is very important to us. It’s a big deal.”

Lein said that for families who are vacationing in these parks, internet connectivity allows them to continue working remotely, or allows their kids to stay up to date on their schoolwork.

There is no final plan as to how the money generated from these bonds will be spent on each of Alabama’s state parks, Lein said, since voters have yet to approve it. However, managers of state parks have made recommendations as to what they would like to see changed.

Lein said that managers at Chewacla have suggested adding more campsites, adding another playground and improving old buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

“Everything begins with the approval of the parks tomorrow,” Lein said. “It’s foundational, and while we have been able to do some things in the park system, it just takes a lot of time to be able to amass that money through annual earnings to be able to undertake large scale projects like what we believe we need to do in the park system.”