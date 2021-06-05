So who won Burger Wars - and did Opelika Fire Department defend its title against Auburn Fire?

For Burger lovers, the seventh annual Burger Wars in downtown Opelika had it all: warm weather, ample choices and a chance to watch local businesses, restaurants and tailgaters going head-to-head.
“We’re in the South — who doesn’t love pulled pork and tailgating?” said Chris Ficarra of “The Red, White and Blue BBQ” tent while passing out samples.
The group of about a dozen friends was one of 22 grill operations stationed around North Railroad Avenue, Eighth Street and First Avenue on Saturday.
Several hundred people traveled booth to booth for the event, many saying this year’s felt larger than previous Burger Wars. Two dozen tents were stationed in downtown Opelika, with two reserved for offering shade away to festival goers.
Opelika’s La Cantina won first place for best restaurant burger, while Rock ‘N Roll Pinball took home the corporate trophy and “Team Wilson” captured the tailgater division.
“It’s great to be out here supporting the community,” said Larry Arnold of Golden State Foods, which won second place in the corporate division.
Jack Benefield, 7, stopped to try a Wickles Pickles sampler before checking out the grilling stations, giving Rachel Adams, an account manager at the Dadeville-founded company manning the station, a thumbs up.
Dianna Watson, of Valley, Ala., bought three separate samples from “The Red, White and Blue BBQ” before giving the grilling group her red crowd-favorite ticket. In response, the grillers yelled out, “We have a red ticket!”
“Their burger is awesome,” Watson said, who requested a full version of the burger to take to-go.
Two-dollar tasting tickets offered a quarter of a burger per ticket, and proceeds went to the Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation to help fund the backpack program at The Food Bank of East Alabama.
Many of the stations ran out of samplers by 12:20 p.m., almost two-and-a-half hours into the event.
Café One Twenty Three executive chef Eron Bass called it “crazy” after running out of burgers. He said the restaurant brought 80-plus burgers, 20 more than the 60-plus recommended by Opelika Rotary.
The Auburn Fire Department won bragging rights over the Opelika Fire Deparment in the 1 p.m. annual Big Bite Burger competition.
For the first time, Cakeitecture Bakery included two miniature burger cakes in the competition lineup.
Opelika Rotary member Kristen Ferrell called the event “one of the best of the year.”
Larry Cook and Sarah-Beth Cook, sporting Burger Wars 2019 t-shirts, talked about how the event continues to grow.
“With everything not happening last year, this year it feels like everything is all the more,” Sarah-Beth said. “It’s bigger than ever.”
This is the first year Burger Wars expanded its footprint to First Avenue. The first Burger Wars was hosted at Courthouse Square in Opelika before outgrowing the space.
Robert and Teresa Lockhart suggested Burger Wars expand.
“We need more Burger Wars,” Robert said. “Maybe one during the fall around football season.”