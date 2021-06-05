So who won Burger Wars - and did Opelika Fire Department defend its title against Auburn Fire?

For Burger lovers, the seventh annual Burger Wars in downtown Opelika had it all: warm weather, ample choices and a chance to watch local businesses, restaurants and tailgaters going head-to-head.

“We’re in the South — who doesn’t love pulled pork and tailgating?” said Chris Ficarra of “The Red, White and Blue BBQ” tent while passing out samples.

The group of about a dozen friends was one of 22 grill operations stationed around North Railroad Avenue, Eighth Street and First Avenue on Saturday.

Several hundred people traveled booth to booth for the event, many saying this year’s felt larger than previous Burger Wars. Two dozen tents were stationed in downtown Opelika, with two reserved for offering shade away to festival goers.

Opelika’s La Cantina won first place for best restaurant burger, while Rock ‘N Roll Pinball took home the corporate trophy and “Team Wilson” captured the tailgater division.

“It’s great to be out here supporting the community,” said Larry Arnold of Golden State Foods, which won second place in the corporate division.