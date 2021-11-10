 Skip to main content
Some Auburn railroad crossings reopening as CSX rail work moves west
Some Auburn railroad crossings reopening as CSX rail work moves west

  • Updated
Railroad work that closed Auburn's railroad crossings Tuesday is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Auburn's roads are becoming less congested Wednesday as railroad operator CSX reopens some railroad crossings and moves west to work on further segments of track.

The North Ross Street crossing reopened at about noon Wednesday, while the crossing at Webster Road closed at about 10 a.m., according to updates from the City of Auburn.

Crossings on Old Stage Road, North Gay Street and North College Street were still closed as of early Wednesday afternoon. The East University Drive crossing was also initially closed but reopened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Commuters can take crossings on Byrd Street, North Donahue Drive, North Dean Road, Saugahatchee Road and East University Drive while CSX finishes maintenance in other areas.

CSX expects to complete all its work on Auburn's railroad crossings by Thursday, according to Public Safety Director Paul Register. He said the closures are not disrupting emergency services.

“We deal with trains daily coming through our community,” Register said Tuesday. “Our responses are based on fire units that are in stations that are not in town, and our police units also patrol beats. Most of the police responses are not from the police building, so they’re able to respond as normal in situations like this.”

