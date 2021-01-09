Some cops, firefighters getting vaccinated; others wait-and-see

Lee County’s public safety workers are lining up for COVID-19 vaccinations, but there is still a ways to go before police, firefighters and support staffs are mostly inoculated.

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith said local vaccinations are proceeding according to state guidelines. Health workers who provide direct care – nurses, doctors, EMTs, nursing home workers – are first in line, with firefighters, police and other public safety workers behind them.

Sheriff Jay Jones has gotten his first vaccination.

“Did you play 'slug bug' when you were in school – someone comes up and slugs you in the arm? It’s kind of like that. There’s some soreness for about 36-48 hours, then it wears off,” said Jones, who will get his follow-up up jab next week.

Not compulsory

Jones said about half of his personnel have opted thus far to get shots through East Alabama Medical Center, but he said the others appear to be waiting to see how the vaccine works before they decide whether or not to get shots.