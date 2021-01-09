Some cops, firefighters getting vaccinated; others wait-and-see

Lee County’s public safety workers are lining up for COVID-19 vaccinations, but there is still a ways to go before police, firefighters and support staffs are mostly inoculated.
Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith said local vaccinations are proceeding according to state guidelines. Health workers who provide direct care – nurses, doctors, EMTs, nursing home workers – are first in line, with firefighters, police and other public safety workers behind them.
Sheriff Jay Jones has gotten his first vaccination.
“Did you play 'slug bug' when you were in school – someone comes up and slugs you in the arm? It’s kind of like that. There’s some soreness for about 36-48 hours, then it wears off,” said Jones, who will get his follow-up up jab next week.
Not compulsory
Jones said about half of his personnel have opted thus far to get shots through East Alabama Medical Center, but he said the others appear to be waiting to see how the vaccine works before they decide whether or not to get shots.
The sheriff isn’t requiring his people to get shots, but he does insist that they continue to wear masks, observe social distancing, monitor their own health, clean surfaces and take all of the other precautions that he and other local leaders put in place last March.
Inmates are not being vaccinated; rather, county jail workers are carefully screening intakes and quarantining those inmates who test positive for the coronavirus.
Paul Register, the city of Auburn’s Public Safety Director, reported that the city’s police and firefighters are getting vaccinated, too, but he isn’t requiring anyone to get jabs. He agreed with Jones that continuing to observe the COVID-19 rules in place for the last several months is still paramount.
“The Public Safety Department would like to remind and encourage community members regarding compliance with the Governor’s Safer at Home Order," Register told the Opelika-Auburn News. "Individuals not from the same household should maintain a consistent 6-foot separation when possible, regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces and wear masks/facial coverings when appropriate. It is our desire to work together to keep Auburn healthy, safe and open for business."
Some impact
Along those lines, Register said commanders are operating differently than normal, in order to limit exposure.
“We are taking precautions and giving employees instructions on how to proceed, holding virtual roll calls and that kind thing,” Register said. “We’ve been able to continue with adequate staffing levels and I feel we’ll be able to continue that … we’re still responding to every call. Firefighters still go to emergency medical calls, so we make sure they are wearing masks, obviously.”
Jones echoed a similar sentiment.
“We’ve never had people out (sick) in significant number in any one office,” said Jones, “but we have been stretched thin in spots.”
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that Alabamians 75-years-old or older will receive COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters. Vaccinations will be by appointment only effective Jan. 18, on a first-come, first-served basis.
