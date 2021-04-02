Some east Alabama counties see COVID-19 death toll rise

Several east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise Friday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one COVID-19 death in Chambers County, one in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County. The department also reported a probable virus death in Chambers County.
As of Friday, there have been 8,365 confirmed deaths and 2,242 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,365 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 77 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 27 from Russell County and 129 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,242 probable deaths, 42 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County, four in Macon County, two in Russell County and 25 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday. No new cases were reported in Chambers County.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday:
- Chambers County – 1,734 confirmed, 1,755 probable, 3,488 combined
- Lee County – 8,625 confirmed, 6,819 probable, 15,444 combined
- Macon County – 1,215 confirmed, 325 probable, 1,540 combined
- Russell County – 3,216 confirmed, 1,017 probable, 4,233 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,760 confirmed, 1,113 probable, 3,873 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Friday:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County — 14
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 4
- Tallapoosa County — 4
ADPH reported 400 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, including 267 confirmed cases and 133 probable cases. There were 402,070 confirmed cases and 114,196 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 516,266 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.