Some east Alabama counties see COVID-19 death toll rise

Several east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise Friday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one COVID-19 death in Chambers County, one in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County. The department also reported a probable virus death in Chambers County.

As of Friday, there have been 8,365 confirmed deaths and 2,242 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 8,365 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 77 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 27 from Russell County and 129 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,242 probable deaths, 42 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County, four in Macon County, two in Russell County and 25 in Tallapoosa County on Thursday. No new cases were reported in Chambers County.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday: