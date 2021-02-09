Some east Alabama counties see COVID-19 death toll rise

Several east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise Tuesday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported one new confirmed COVID-19 death in Chambers County and one confirmed death in Macon County. The department also reported two new probable COVID-19 death in Chambers County and one in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there have been 6,783 confirmed deaths and 1,796 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 6,783 reported deaths in Alabama, 61 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 18 from Russell County and 113 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,796 probable deaths, 23 are from Chambers County, 48 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 12 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 41 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, five in Russell County and 21 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County – 1,633 confirmed, 1,650 probable, 3,283 combined
- Lee County – 8,100 confirmed, 6,291 probable, 14,391 combined
- Macon County – 1,052 confirmed, 300 probable, 1,352 combined
- Russell County – 3,045 confirmed, 821 probable, 3,866 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,553 confirmed, 874 probable, 3,427 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties, but its average continues to drop. The county is averaging about 76 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days. Lee County was averaging about 82 new COVID-19 cases per day on Monday.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 18
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 855 confirmed cases and 463 probable cases. There were 372,626 confirmed cases and 102,040 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 474,666 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.