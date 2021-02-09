Some east Alabama counties see COVID-19 death toll rise

Several east Alabama counties saw their COVID-19 death toll rise Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported one new confirmed COVID-19 death in Chambers County and one confirmed death in Macon County. The department also reported two new probable COVID-19 death in Chambers County and one in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 6,783 confirmed deaths and 1,796 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of the 6,783 reported deaths in Alabama, 61 are from Chambers County, 84 from Lee County, 31 from Macon County, 18 from Russell County and 113 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,796 probable deaths, 23 are from Chambers County, 48 from Lee County, nine from Macon County, six from Russell County and 12 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 41 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, five in Russell County and 21 in Tallapoosa County on Monday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday: