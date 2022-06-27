'Something we have dreamed about for years': EAMC gains stroke certification

After 18 months of preparation and a meticulous on-site review, East Alabama Medical Center is now stroke-certified, and its leader calls the achievement a dream come true.

“Having a certified stroke program is something we have dreamed about for years,” said Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health, in a press release. “We want to be the provider of choice for our community and achieving this designation means fewer patients have to go outside of this region to receive top-notch stroke care.”

The Joint Commission, a nonprofit organization that accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, found EAMC compliant with its standards for the delivery of stroke patient care, timeliness of stroke-specific patient care and utilization of current evidence-based guidelines of stroke care, according to a press release from East Alabama Health

After the evaluation, EAMC was awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Primary Stroke Center Certification.

“This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Stroke Association in a press release.

Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval means the organization exceeds and maintains quality benchmarks and patient outcomes, according to The Joint Commission’s website.

More achievements

The accreditation comes after Laura Grill was elected to serve on the executive committee of the Alabama Hospital Association as the secretary-treasurer. Grill was also selected as president to lead the Association’s Central Alabama Regional Hospital Council.

