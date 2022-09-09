Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you.

According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.

You can help the Opelika-Auburn News investigate why this is and how it impacts people. An expensive electric power bill can make it difficult to manage other expenses in a household budget.

To reach out, please email us at newsrelease@oanow.com or call 334-737-2541. Please be sure to provide a phone number where we can reach you.

To speak directly to a reporter call Patrick Wilson at 757-769-3351.

We won’t share your name or information without your permission.