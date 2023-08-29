A recent report the consulting firm Oliver Wyman projected that the aviation industry will have a shortage of 12,000 to 18,0000 technicians in 2023, blaming retiring Baby Boomers and a low supply of Generation Z workers.

Southern Union State Community College kicked off a new Aviation Maintenance Technology program in the fall to address the shortage. It’s the newest certification and degree program the college offers on the Opelika campus. SUSCC has become one of four Alabama community colleges to offer an AMT program.

“There’s a shortage of pilots worldwide, but there’s an even bigger shortage of technicians,” SUSCC president Todd Shackett said.

In October 2022, Shackett told the Opelika-Auburn News that the college decided to create the program after Auburn University approached him about the need for technicians. He said for every pilot, seven technicians are needed.

The six-semester program has been designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills to excel as aircraft maintenance technicians. It help students obtain the Federal Aviation Administration certifications, according to SUSCC’s website said. A total of 22 students have joined the AMT program.

The curriculum will allow students to work on a variety of aircraft equipment and components including a 1969 Bellanca Viking, a 1962 Piper Cherokee and repurposed airplane engines.

Students will learn the maintenance and repair of aircraft mechanical systems including: turbine and reciprocating engines, hydraulics, non-metallic structures, fuel systems, corrosion control, propellers, sheet metal, flight controls, landing gear and electrical systems.

“People continue to operate older aircraft and continue to make new aircraft every day,” said Richard Belk, the director of Aviation at SUSCC. “As the number and complexity of aircraft has increased, the pool of experienced mechanics — many of whom have reached retirement age —has dwindled and created a severe deficit in the field. We’re 35,000 mechanics short in the industry today.”

After students pass the coursework and the Federal Aviation Administration tests, they can chose to go straight into the workforce or take additional core academic courses.

In 2022, the average starting salary for an Alabama aviation mechanic was $81,000. Across the region and nation, salaries often top $100,000, according to the SUSCC.

“Alabama is 10th in the United States as far as employing aircraft professionals such as maintenance technicians and mechanics,” Belk said.

Throughout his 40-year aviation career, Belk has worked for the military, FAA, international companies like FedEx Express and major airports and airlines.

After working as a trainer and safety inspector for about a decade, Belk retired from the FAA in January 2022. He jumped on the opportunity to serve as the director of the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program when he saw a job opening about it. He’s passionate about building the new program from the ground up.

Belk was hired in February 2022. He now works with the first AMT class. Students range in age from recent high school graduates to adults pursing new career paths.

Belk believes the program will not only launch these students’ careers while attracting new aviation-based jobs to the area. It could provide a significant economic boost to the area, he said.