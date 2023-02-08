Southern Union State Community College has a winning College Bowl Team, and they are going to the National Championships in Chicago this upcoming Feb 24-25. This will be the first time the school has gone to the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT) in nearly 15 years.

The Southern Union team secured its spot in the finals after sweeping the 2023 Alabama College Bowl League (ACBL) Sectional Tournament at Bevill State Community College in Jasper this past January. While in Jasper, they went 9-0 against teams from across Alabama and Mississippi.

“We did extremely well. I don’t think we had a game that was close in the whole thing,” said SU college bowl team leader Will Hughes. “I was really proud at how the team did overall.”

The Southern Union team consists of Hughes, Josh Kroll, Joseph Anglin, Jayson Renaboto, and Xander Howell.

The team competes against other community colleges in the NAQT both across Alabama and regionally. The College Bowl is a Jeopardy-style quiz competition that features four-person teams collaborating to answer academic questions. Questions cover a variety of topics from mathematics to history, science, literature, pop culture and sports. The Southern Union team typically does two to three competitions per semester.

According to Brent Catchings, who co-sponsors the team along with Jackson Bonner, it’s been 15 years since the last time Southern Union went to the national championships. He says he’s excited to see the team do so well and go to Chicago.

“It’s wonderful and a good opportunity for the kids especially to be able to go,” Catchings said. “To be able to go to a tournament like this and allow them to show their academic skills is just a really good thing and a recognition of their hard work for sure.”

Hughes, 22, took home the Most Valuable Player honor from the ACBL competition in Jasper. He said he used to compete in quiz competitions while in high school and was on Alabama’s all-state team for three years. He took some time off from school after graduating high school but slid right back into the quiz tournaments when he began attending Southern Union. He now acts as team captain. Hughes said he averaged around 13 questions a round while in Jasper.

Hughes said that, to prepare, his team usually goes over questions from previous tournaments. However, he says reading also gives them a lot of general knowledge that can be applied to the competitions as well.

“Speaking for me personally, I like to read in my spare time. I like to read about history and literature. So, you just sort of pick up stuff here and there,” Hughes said.

Hughes said that his team is continuing to practice as they prepare to go to Chicago at the end of the month

“There’s maybe a little bit more intensity in it because of how big the stage is going to be, but I don’t think we need to do anything too much differently, maybe just more of it to prepare,” he said. “I think we’ve got a really good shot to do really well at Nationals, I really do. And I’m proud of how we’ve done this year with everything.”

Catchings and Hughes are both excited to represent their school and state while at the nationals.

“They’re a good group of kids and they’ve been a real pleasure to work with and it’s really fun to see them get the opportunity again to shine in this national tournament,” Catchings said. “I’m just really proud for them to have the opportunity and for Southern Union to have the opportunity to go and represent our area and our state in Chicago.”

Hughes added: “It feels good to be able to do well and represent Southern Union and just Alabama in general. I’m just excited about the opportunity and ready to do well and hopefully bring home a trophy.”