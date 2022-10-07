Southern Union has strong pipeline to Auburn University

The vast majority of students at Southern Union State Community College who are pursuing a four-year degree transfer to Auburn University, according to Southern Union President Todd Shackett.

Likewise, Norman Godwin, associate provost for academic affairs at Auburn University, said the university receives more transfer students from Southern Union than any other institution of higher education.

“Historically, Auburn University has had a very close relationship and strong relationship with Southern Union,” Godwin said, “not only because they’re our neighbor and in the same industry, but we have the same goals of educating Alabamians and those in our region.”

Godwin said 1 in 5 students that have transferred to Auburn from an Alabama institution have come from Southern Union and currently about 10% of all of Auburn’s undergraduate students have at least one credit from Southern Union.

“You can see that a lot of Auburn University students have been educated by Southern Union faculty,” Godwin said.

Southern Union has a STARS agreement with Auburn University, which is a contract between a two-year school and four-year school that ensures students can transfer their class credits.

In 2019, Shackett said the two colleges built on that partnership by creating the Path to the Plains program, which allows students to be co-enrolled at both schools for the price of Southern Union tuition.

Shackett said this benefits students who come from small high schools because it allows for an easier transition into college.

Godwin said this helped establish a more structured relationship between the two schools.

“Path to the Plains is an effort to provide an accessible and affordable pathway to Auburn through Southern Union,” he said.

Both schools have worked to develop curricular models for students to follow. Right now there are about 25 different curricular pathways available to choose from.

“It’s a structured model,” Godwin said. “If a student follows it, they will be on time and pace to continue their studies here at Auburn having already acclimated to campus and developed that sense of belonging that is so important for students success here at Auburn.”

Shackett said he and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts also have a strong relationship and meet frequently to discuss how to improve programs and education for students.

“One of my main priorities as president is to increase the accessibility and affordability of an Auburn education,” Roberts wrote in an email. “This is particularly important given our land-grant mission and our commitment to the citizens we serve. Our long partnership and great relationship with Southern Union meaningfully contributes to this effort by allowing students an affordable pathway to earn a bachelor’s degree from Auburn.”