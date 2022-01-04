Southern Union launches physical therapy assistant program

Students in Alabama can study to be physical therapy assistants at seven community colleges across the state, with one now being Southern Union State, which has launched its PTA program this year and begins classes Wednesday after an orientation Tuesday.
The community college’s Valley campus has begun offering associate’s degrees in physical therapy assistance following an accreditation process that Dr. Jeff Leatherman, director of the new program, described as “rigorous.” The program spans a full year and includes technical classes and clinical work after students complete their core classes their first year of college.
“PTA is a career choice, much like a physician’s assistant. You can treat your own caseload, you can go out and work with folks in home health (but) you just can’t do an initial (physical therapy) evaluation and you don’t do the discharge visit,” said Leatherman, who is a licensed physical therapist. “With everything else in between, PTAs are fully capable (and) we know several PTAs around here who are directors of rehab facilities.”
Southern Union graduated 17 students in a trial program that ended last semester and served as a final hurdle to accreditation, and it now has 22 moving through the fully accredited program this year, according to Leatherman.
Leatherman said the recent graduates have already had job offers from local medical facilities like Hughston Clinic as well as hospital and rehab facility offers in Columbus, Ga., and Newnan, Ga.
Southern Union says PTAs often help patients “whose abilities have been impaired by an accident, injury, illness, disease or other health-related conditions that limit movement and functional abilities.” In Southern Union’s program, students will take classes instructing them on exercise programs, gait training, functional activities and patient education among other topics, according to the community college.
“Students can come straight out of high school and take 29 hours of prerequisites in their first two semesters,” Leatherman said. “Then, they can apply to our program and we go straight through, not taking any breaks or anything like that. We start in January and they graduate in December.”
Leatherman said the PTAs can anticipate earning about $40,000-45,000 a year after receiving their associate’s degree in physical therapy assistance, with the national average for the career at about $59,000 a year.
Previously, anyone interested in becoming a PTA in east Alabama would have had to enroll at South University in Montgomery, a private institution, or Wallace Community College in Dothan, so Leatherman said the program helps to fill an educational void as systems such as East Alabama Health are expanding.
“It was such a need in this area (and) we’re really glad to serve that need,” Leatherman said. “People are living longer and getting joint replacements, and the growth of health care in the area has been huge.”
Southern Union’s physical therapy assistant program is now training its second cohort of students to complete their degrees in December, and applications for current Southern Union students to enter the third cohort of students in 2023 will open Oct. 15. Tuition and fees for the year-long program cost about $11,500, according to the community college.
Those interested in reading more about the program may visit Southern Union’s website at https://www.suscc.edu/programs/ptaprograminfo.cms.