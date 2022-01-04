Southern Union launches physical therapy assistant program

Leatherman said the recent graduates have already had job offers from local medical facilities like Hughston Clinic as well as hospital and rehab facility offers in Columbus, Ga., and Newnan, Ga.

Southern Union says PTAs often help patients “whose abilities have been impaired by an accident, injury, illness, disease or other health-related conditions that limit movement and functional abilities.” In Southern Union’s program, students will take classes instructing them on exercise programs, gait training, functional activities and patient education among other topics, according to the community college.

“Students can come straight out of high school and take 29 hours of prerequisites in their first two semesters,” Leatherman said. “Then, they can apply to our program and we go straight through, not taking any breaks or anything like that. We start in January and they graduate in December.”

Leatherman said the PTAs can anticipate earning about $40,000-45,000 a year after receiving their associate’s degree in physical therapy assistance, with the national average for the career at about $59,000 a year.