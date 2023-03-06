The Southern Union State Community College Quiz Bowl team took third place in the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT) in Chicago last weekend. This was the first year SUSCC has participated in this tournament in nearly 15 years.

The SUSCC team consisted of Will Hughes, Josh Kroll, Joseph Anglin, Jayson Renaboto, and Xander Howell. They finished the tournament with an overall 8-3 record.

Team captain Will Hughes had the highest score on the team with a 87.85 scoring average. Hughes was also a high scorer through all matches in the competition and ultimately earned a slot on the tournament All-Star team.

“Overall I’m pretty happy with our performance,” Hughes said regarding his team. “We did good as a team and we didn’t underperform, which I’m happy about. I think we played up to expectations.”

According to Hughes, the NAQT had expected the SUSCC team to finish in third place in the tournament, which ran Feb. 24-25. Tallahassee Community College ultimately took first place in the championship; Chipola College came in second.

“I think the two teams that finished ahead of us were better teams than we are,” Hughes said. “Not by much, obviously, but they just played a better game than we did.”

The Quiz Bowl is a jeopardy-style competition where teams of four use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.

The matches focus on collaboration between team members and often no one team member is an expert in every subject.

Hughes said the sciences proved to be a rough spot in the competition for the SUSCC team, but they still had their strengths they could rely on.

“We’re all history and literature guys. We’re not science guys,” Hughes said. “We’re good at the humanities. History, literature, philosophy, current events, geography, stuff like that.”

The Southern Union team secured its spot in the Chicago finals after sweeping the 2023 Alabama College Bowl League (ACBL) Sectional Tournament at Bevill State Community College in Jasper this past January. While in Jasper, they went 9-0 against teams from across Ala. and Miss.

Brent Catchings, who co-sponsors the team along with Jackson Bonner, spoke highly of his team as well.

“I was very proud of the team and their performance,” Catchings said. “Earning a third-place finish at this national tournament is definitely an accomplishment that these young men can be proud of. They represented Southern Union and our state well.”

The 2023 Chicago Championship was the first in-person Community College Championship Tournament in three years. For the last two years the tournament was held online due to COVID travel restrictions.