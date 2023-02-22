Southern Union State Community College has established a scholarship in memory of a former transportation director for the college, Charles E. Battle, who passed away in June 2011.

Battle devoted 46 years of service to Southern Union, and after his passing, in the fall of 2011, the Southern Union mascot was named Battle the Bison in his honor.

According to the college website, suggestions were submitted for the mascot’s new name and were voted on through a Facebook poll. Battle, who was known on campus as a strong supporter of students and student athletes, was the winning submission.

Battle was born and raised in Randolph County, was married to Margaret Reese Battle and had three daughters, Yolanda Jones, Miranda Poole and Wendy Battle. All three of his daughters attended Southern Union in Wadley, and Wendy now works in the financial aid office.

Battle passed away two weeks before his 65th birthday in June 2011 but will forever be remembered for his strong love for his family and his second family, Southern Union.

“He loved driving the students. The athletes is mostly what he drove for, but he also did drive for other occasions they may have had on campus,” Wendy said. “My dad, he really did enjoy his job, and I know if he was still here today, he would probably still be working part-time at Southern Union if possible.”

People on campus called him Charlie, and Wendy said students would often tell her what a great man her father was and how much they enjoying talking to him because he showed he cared. Wendy said her father treated the students like they were his own kids.

“My dad, if he could help anyone, he would if he could. He would give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “He always wanted to help a student out if he could.”

Wendy, her sisters and her mother wanted to carry on Battle’s legacy and decided to create the Charles E. Battle Scholarship, which will be awarded to one recipient from the Randolph County area that plans to enroll at SUSCC.

“We are so honored to be the avenue through which this scholarship honoring Mr. Charlie is made possible,” Shondae Brown, Southern Union’s director of public relations, said in a release. “He was an icon on our campus, one who made a real impact on students’ lives. It is only fitting that this scholarship continues that tradition.”

Right now the $500 scholarship is for one recipient for the upcoming fall semester. Wendy said this will be a yearly scholarship every fall and she hopes to be able to increase the dollar amount of the scholarship in the possible future.

“He gave a lot to Southern Union, I want to be able to give back to Southern Union in his name as well,” Wendy said referring to her father.

The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, fees or books as needed. The deadline to apply is March 1 of each year and the recipient will be announced in April each year.

Other requirements to be eligible for the scholarship include the following: must have a minimum 2.5 overall GPA, complete the application form, submit a 500 word essay, provide one letter of recommendation and send in an unofficial copy of your transcript.

Scholarship applications can be found by visiting the Foundation page on the SU website, suscc.edu. For more information on this scholarship, or giving opportunities, contact Shondae Brown at 256-395-2211, ext. 5145 or sbrown@suscc.edu.

“The Southern Union Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was established to support and foster the educational and service programs and activities of SUSCC,” the release said. “The Foundation increases educational access for students through financial support and enables the college to initiate innovative projects to enhance the quality of education.”

Anyone interested in helping sustain the scholarship can make a contribution to the Scholarship Fund in Battle’s memory. Donations should be sent to Southern Union Foundation, PO Box 1000, Wadley, AL 36276. Please earmark donations for the Charles E. Battle Scholarship.