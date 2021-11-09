Southwest Fire Department brings back its popular chili dinner and raffle on Thursday

On Thursday, the Southwest Fire Department will host its annual Chili Dinner and Raffle Fund-Raiser. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Southwest Fire Station No. 1, 2176 Wire Road in Auburn. Dinner tickets are $5 pre-sale and $8 at the door, while raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 for $20.

This year marks the 11th year Southwest will hold the family-friendly event, which is open to the public. The department cancelled last year's dinner due to COVID-19 concerns, but is excited to bring the event back for another year.

In years past, the dinner has drawn crowds in the hundreds and has raised upwards of $6,000 for the all-volunteer department that serves 55 square miles of southwest Lee County, including the town of Loachapoka. Along with the dinner and raffle, there will be live music, door prizes and fire truck displays.

"After having to take a year off from the chili dinner, we are very excited to be able to bring this event back to the community," said Southwest Captain Tom Peavy. "The popularity of the dinner has become such that we have been inundated with calls and questions on when, or if, we would do the chili dinner again. We're so happy to welcome the community back to our station for what we hope will be another enjoyable dinner and night of togetherness."