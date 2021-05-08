Spring Stroll garden tours to showcase 10 unique gardens throughout Lee County

With spring flowers fully in bloom, the Lee County Master Gardeners of Alabama will hold their eighth biennial Spring Stroll garden tours May 15 and 16 to inspire and educate tour goers with 10 different private gardens throughout Auburn and Opelika.

Linda Nowlin, president of the local Master Gardeners chapter, said the self-guided tours show both residents and those from out of town a diverse set of unique gardens of different styles including formal gardens, informal gardens, shade gardens, meditation gardens, pollinator gardens and more.

“They bring people together,” Nowlin said of gardens. “They give people a sense of wonder, a sense of appreciation for the simple things in life and a sense of beauty.”

While gardens can instill a sense of appreciation for their beauty, they can also serve to educate people on the local ecosystem and the plants necessary to sustain them, and each ticket will include a tour book of the gardens, Nowlin said.

In addition to the 10 private gardens being showcased as part of the Spring Stroll tour, the gardens at the Auburn University president’s home will be opened during the weekend of the tour for the public to enjoy with or without a ticket.