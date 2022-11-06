St. Luke CME Church celebrates 150 year anniversary with plans to install a historic marker

St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Auburn is celebrating 150 years as an established congregation and will be installing a historic marker on the church property on Sunday with the help of the Auburn Heritage Association.

In 1872, the church was built on the corner of West Glenn Avenue and South Donahue Drive where it has remained a landmark in the Auburn community.

“The church has been on this corner for so long and people pass it every day, so we thought it’d be appropriate to have a marker there to remember the fact that it’s been here 150 years,” said Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor of St. Luke CME.

“For a church to be in the same place in the community and to have the impact that St. Luke has had in this community for that long, it needed to be recognized,” his wife Wanda added. “And it’s special to the members of the church too to recognize that.”

While Wanda was researching more information about the history of the church, she was also reading a book written by a friend, Sam Hendrix, called “Auburn: A History in Street Names.”

She decided to reach out to Hendrix to find out how the church could get a historic marker. Hendrix, who is part of the Auburn Heritage Association, explained the process and how to apply.

Working with the City of Auburn, they were able to acquire the historic marker this year.

Wanda said the marker text will explain the history of St. Luke CME Church.

The earliest members of the church were African American slaves, who sat in the balcony of the Auburn Methodist Church building at the corner of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue during the pre-Civil War era.

After the Civil War, these former slaves decided they would create their own meeting place for worship services.

In 1872, the first deed was filed to establish what was first called The Colored Methodist Episcopal Church South. Then in 1907, two local businessmen, A.J. and C.P. McElhaney, donated the land where the first sanctuary and parsonage were built.

By 1954, the church changed the name to Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

Between 1959 and 1982, the congregation raised funds to build a new 380-seat house of worship. The old structure was torn down and replaced by the building that still stands today.

During the ten month construction period, the congregation worshipped with the Auburn AME Zion Church. Then in 1981 the congregation held the first service in the new building.

In addition to installing a historic marker on the church property, Morris and Wanda asked the church to contribute to a legacy museum full of memorabilia in a room inside the church. This room now tells the history of the church through photos, church records, family ancestries and more.

Rev. Morris, 73, and his wife Wanda, 69, have fond memories of growing up in the church.

Wanda said her family has been members for generations. Morris added that he remembers playing on the church property as a young boy and attending services regularly when he started dating Wanda.

They attended St. Luke CME as children, got married there in 1972 and returned in 2018 to pastor the church.

Prior to becoming the pastor of the Auburn church, Morris served as a pastor at nine different churches in Alabama.

“It’s interesting how God works and has worked in this situation because placing us back here in time for this event is just amazing,” Wanda said.

In addition to the 150 year anniversary of the church, the Lewis couple celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary in August.

Morris and Wanda said the entire community is invited to join the St. Luke CME Church family as they celebrate this weekend.

The weekend celebration will begin with a gala on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Epworth Center on 137 South Gay Street.

Entertainment will feature performances by musical artist from New York, Desmond Scaife Jr., comedian from Birmingham, Joy King and DJ and entertainment artist from Atlanta, Quentin Henry. The catering company Christine’s Unlimited will provide dinner.

The dedication ceremony for the unveiling of the historic marker will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday followed by a worship service at 2 p.m.

The sermon will be delivered by Rev. Gregory Scott, the pastor of Phillips CME Church in Huntsville. Scott’s grandfather, Rev. J L. Scott served as a pastor of St. Luke for over 20 years.

“We are hopeful that this celebration, this event, the publicity around it and everything will encourage people to come and see what’s happening here,” Wanda said.