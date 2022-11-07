St. Luke CME Church unveils historic marker celebrating 150 years

One hundred and fifty years of history were celebrated in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of close to 100 people congregated outside St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating its 150th anniversary.

The Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor at St. Luke CME, Auburn Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten, Auburn Historical Society member Sam Hendrix, and James Q. Smith, the presiding elder of CME Montgomery-Phenix City-Opelika District, all spoke at the event.

“As God told Moses to tell the people, to remind them that he's their God, that he brought them out of bondage and he had led them, and to always remember what he's done for them, this marker being here this afternoon that we are unveiling is to remind generations to come what happened on these hallowed grounds,” Lewis said.

Lewis said his church was looking forward to another 150 years. He also took the time to thank the Auburn Historical Society and the City of Auburn for their help in providing the marker.

“With the help of Auburn Historical Society we were able to acquire this marker, and put it up today with the help of the City of Auburn,” Lewis said. “We want to thank the Historical Society of Auburn that stood beside us and the City of Auburn and all who had parts in making it possible that we could do this celebration today, unveil this historic model symbolizing the history of St Luke CME Church for 150 years.”

Hendrix, who represented the Auburn Historical Society at the unveiling ceremony, was instrumental in procuring St Luke’s marker. Wanda Lewis, Rev. Lewis’ wife, originally reached out to Hendrix to find out how the church could get a historic marker. He helped them along in the process.

“We salute all who are affiliated with St. Luke’s on reaching this tremendous milestone that you celebrate today, 150 years as a congregation,” Hendrix said at the event Sunday. “This marker, in only a few words on either side, represents a century and a half of a group of people unified in purpose and vision and faith dedicated to serving one another as well as others in the community, doing your best to please the Lord.”

Hendrix said the marker very nearly wasn’t completed in time. He said Auburn Historical Society President Mary Norman provided “sufficient motivation,” for the marker’s creators to get it finished and to Auburn in time for the unveiling. He also thanked Wanda Lewis for her efforts.

“Wanda Lewis, with whom we worked, not only to get the text for the marker, but to secure this marker, proved one of the finest examples of Christian patience and forbearance that I have ever seen,” Hendrix said. “Her calm demeanor during our time of trial helped the rest of us from going off the deep end.”

Witten took the time to read a proclamation written by Auburn Mayor Ron Anders celebrating the church’s history. She called the unveiling a “momentous occasion.”

“I Beth Witten on behalf of Ron Andrews Jr., Mayor of Auburn, Alabama, hereby recognize and declare Nov. 6, 2022, as St. Luke's CME Church's 150th Anniversary Day,” she said.

Rev. Lewis said plans for the marker’s unveiling began back in January. The church also held a celebration on Saturday night. That event featured musician Desmond Scaife Jr., comedian Joy King and DJ Quentin Henry. Christine’s Unlimited provided dinner.

“We celebrated last night,” Lewis said. “Today we worship and thank God for the many blessings he put upon us and the family of St. Luke and all the members around Auburn who have benefited from St. Luke being here.

“This marker will tell anybody who passes by that we're here,” he added.

St. Luke CME first opened in in 1872 on the corner of West Glenn Avenue and South Donahue Drive. Its first members were African American slaves who sat in the balcony at Auburn Methodist Church. After the Civil War ended, they decided to create their own meeting place for worship services.

In 1872, the first deed was filed to establish what was first called The Colored Methodist Episcopal Church South. Then in 1907, two local businessmen, A.J. and C.P. McElhaney, donated the land where the first sanctuary and parsonage were built.

By 1954, the church changed the name to Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

Between 1959 and 1982, the congregation raised funds to build a new 380-seat house of worship. The old structure was torn down and replaced by the building that still stands today.