Stacy Royster, technology director at Opelika City Schools, moves up to statewide position

Royster said the state had outgrown the old information system, and the new system was supposed to be implemented last year but COVID-19 pushed it back.

At the Opelika Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Neighbors and other board members said they were sad to see Royster leave OCS, but are thankful for what she has done for the school district.

“We’re happy for her,” Neighbors said. “She’s an excellent math teacher and she’s learned the instructional side of technology. She has earned it and I’m so proud of her.”

The board said without Royster, OCS would have struggled during the pandemic when switching to remote classes.

By the time COVID hit, the teachers were prepared for how to switch to virtual learning as Royster had started training the teachers a few years prior on the different technology and how to incorporate it in the classroom.

Royster grew up in Chambers County and graduated from Auburn University in 2000 with a bachelor's and later a master’s degree in secondary mathematics education.