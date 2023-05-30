Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new pancake house that serves breakfast, brunch and lunch opened Tuesday morning in downtown Auburn.

The Staks Pancake Kitchen held its grand opening at 145 E Magnolia Ave. They offer pancakes, French toast, biscuits, salads, wraps, burgers and more.

Kim Wirth, who owns both the new restaurant and the Collegiate Hotel, said she’s excited to open her second family business in downtown Auburn.

“We’re really looking forward to being open this summer, because that’s going to give the locals a chance to enjoy downtown a little bit,” Wirth said. “We’re really just hoping that people want to come downtown for the summer, enjoy the students not being quite as active and take advantage and just join us.”

Wirth said Staks Pancake Kitchen doesn’t shy away from giving the menu some local flair. For instance, they felt it was a must to incorporate lemons, because the lemonade at Toomer’s Drugs is such a staple in the Auburn community. That inspired them to add lemon blueberry pancakes to their menu. Wirth said they also have a dish on the menu that derives from a family recipe with chocolate, gravy and biscuits.

The restaurant also carries locally sourced items, including honey from the Auburn University Bee Lab and Conecuh Sausage dogs dipped in pancake batter. Both protein and gluten-free options are available.

“We have a lot of menu options,” Wirth said. “Something for every taste bud.”

The Wirths have been busy over the past few months renovating the former Fusion Vietnamese and Thai restaurant into the new brunch concept. The new restaurant can accommodate up to 200 people and has access from both Magnolia Avenue and the Municipal Parking Deck. It features plenty of open tables, an area for private gatherings and a bar. The restaurant space is available for rental in the evenings as well.

In keeping with Auburn’s strong sports tradition, Wirth has included a gameday button wall.

“We’re going to be collecting all the old game day buttons,” she said. “If you have those old game day buttons and don’t want to throw them away, then write your name on them and pop them up here. It’s always kind of fun to see, okay ‘Who was Zipit?’ and try to remember what all the different teams are.”

Though the restaurant is fully open, a few additions will come at a later date, including tabletop griddles and a “coaches’ corner.”

The griddle tables will be added in the next few weeks. Those will allow up to 20 customers to gather, socialize, and make their own pancakes right there at the table.

The “coaches’ corner” will be a gathering place for athletes and recruits. Wirth said it will give visitors a chance to see the Auburn family and the spirit and liveliness of the town.

“We love being downtown. There’s a lot of other small family businesses. We love to be among that,” Wirth said. “We just feel grateful to be able to have another family-owned business downtown and have our family working with us.”

Kim and her husband Brian are both Auburn graduates who bought the former Wittel Hall Dormitory in downtown Auburn in 2017. The couple went on to renovate that property into the Collegiate Hotel, which opened in 2018. They came across the Staks concept while still living in Germantown, Tennessee. The Auburn location is the first Staks Pancake Kitchen outside of the Memphis metro.

“We’re grateful to be back here and now to open up our second business downtown,” Wirth said. “We encourage people to visit Staks Auburn. That is Staks without a ‘C,’ because we want to ‘C’ you at the store.”

For the hours of operation and more information about the restaurant, visit https://www.staksauburn.com/.