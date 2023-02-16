The Starbucks on South College Street is closed for renovations until mid-March.

The South College location of the popular coffee chain shut its doors on Feb. 10 to start construction.

Shane Gower, superintendent of R.A. Heath Construction, said the remodel is to create a new footprint for the shop that will be more efficient for staff and customers.

“By the end of the construction, there will be more back room space for the staff, and we’re making a bigger bathroom for guests,” said Gower.

There are also plans of moving the counter space forward.

The sign on the door says the location will open back up at 5 a.m. Monday, March 13, but Gower said they hope to finish ahead of time.

“There have been a lot of people driving by,” said Gower. “We want the remodel to be finished by March 6.”

Other Starbucks locations in the area remain open. There are two other locations on Auburn University’s campus and four in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Other local coffee and tea options near the Starbucks location on South College include Coffee Mafia, Ross House and Bitty & Beau’s Coffee.