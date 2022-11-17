‘Starting from scratch’: Auburn Fencing Club looks to tap into potential for the sport in area

While there is little history of the sport of fencing in the southern region of the United States, Rylan Delap, coach and director of the Auburn Fencing Club, is on a mission to change that.

“We’re starting from scratch. That’s one of our biggest challenges,” Delap said. “Fencing is big. It’s an NCAA sport, it’s a big international sport, but in regards to the whole of the U.S. we’re not a well-known sport.”

Delap, 30, and his wife Tatiana Gitcevich opened the Auburn Fencing Club, located on 229 South Eighth Street in Opelika, in 2017, which is one of four fencing clubs in the state of Alabama. The other three are in Dothan, Birmingham and Huntsville.

Delap said he still receives calls from people asking for quotes on yard fences.

“We want our locals to get more involved in the sport,” he said. “It’s a really great way to get in college because we actually have the highest proportion of graduating athletes who get recruited into colleges over all sports, especially getting into Ivy League’s and competitive colleges.”

Fencing also had the lowest injury rate of any sport.

Delap grew up fencing in Birmingham and got recruited to fence at Penn State where his team won the NCAA national championship in 2014.

Now, Delap is not only the Auburn Fencing Club Executive Director but is also President of the Alabama Division for The U.S. Fencing Association and an Official for the Federation Internationale D’Escrime.

He has refereed fencing competitions all over the world, is one of the highest rated referee officials for U.S. fencing, is one of the few Certified Referee Instructors for U.S. fencing and also certifies others to become referees.

Delap said he first met Gitcevich, who is a professional coach from Russia, at a competition where he was the head referee and she was coaching.

Gitcevich began fencing at the age of six in the Russian Federation and was a finalist in many national competitions. Later she became a coach at the St. Petersburg Olympic Sports School. She has a master’s degree in physical education with a specialization in fencing.

Once Delap came to the Auburn-Opelika area, a local family asked if he would give lessons. He agreed and eventually decided to open up a local space instead of driving to Birmingham and Atlanta to coach.

“In the Southeast we have this huge potential for development of the sport, which is why I kind of dedicated my decision-making to stay in the Southeast region because I grew up here,” he said.

The Auburn Fencing Club has grown to about 50 students ranging in age from 5 to 50. Delap said the majority of his students are between the ages of 5 and 16.

Inspiring students

During the last summer Olympics in 2021, Lee Kiefer from Kentucky became the first-ever United States gold medalist in women’s foil fencing. Delap said this has helped spread more awareness about the sport.

Many of Delap’s and Gitcevich’s students said they’ve been inspired by their coaches to dream of fencing in college and the Olympics.

Edward Lim, 9, of Auburn, has been fencing for about two years. He said he couldn’t find a sport that was right for him until he discovered fencing.

At a competition in Tennessee that was held in October, he earned the first place gold medal in his age division, Y10, which includes any fencer 10 years old and younger.

“I felt happy, I was so proud and I cried,” Lim said. “It was my first time getting first.”

Lim has been watching Olympic fencing and said his dream is to one day win first place in the Olympics.

Lina Park, 12, and her sister Zena Park, 11, of Auburn, were both looking to try something new and discovered a passion for fencing after seeing the sport on Instagram.

“There’s so many different actions and tactics that you can use and of course your mindset matters,” Lina said.

“Fencing can help you with many other things too like your control,” Zena added.

At the Tennessee competition, it was Lina’s first time winning first place in the Y12 and Y14 age divisions. Zena received her first rating, which is a classification that ranks fencers in category A through E, with A being the best. She also received second place in the Y12 division.

“Our parents were really proud of us being second and first,” Lina said.

These two sisters are determined to continue improving their technique and one day to fence in the Olympics.

“Coach Tatiana has mostly inspired us to push ourselves and go above our limits. Coach Rylan has taught us to work very hard and to commit,” Lina said.

Working their way towards their goals, these students have earned high rankings in Southeast region competitions in Tennessee and North Carolina this year.

In December, Auburn Fencing Club students will be traveling to Birmingham for a national level competition facing competitors from across the country.

In October, the Auburn Fencing Club actually swept the podium in women’s foil Y12, with Julie Choi also getting third place after the Park sisters got first and second.

Other medalists included Jeemin Lee, first place Y10 women’s foil; Benjamin Yoon, second place Y12 men’s foil; Edward Lim, first place Y10 men’s foil; and Junwoo Choi, third place Y10 men’s foil.

In November at the North Carolina competition, Lina Park got first in Y12 and holds the No. 1 position for Y12 in the Southeast. Delap said she just needs one more victory to guarantee she will keep that ranking.

Zena Park got second in Y12 and Jeemin Lee took third.

On Friday, Delap held the first local tournament at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika.

“We’re trying to hold more events to get people to come in the door, just to see what it is,” Delap said.

He is also hoping to add another coach to the team, Russian Olympic bronze medalist from 2004 Renal Ganeev. Delap said Ganeev escaped Russia once President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of the military to invade Ukraine.

In the future, Delap hopes to incorporate a wheelchair fencing program and to continue expanding the number of students he can send to regional competitions as well as national competitions.