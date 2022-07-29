Starting Monday, attend Auburn city election candidate forums and decide who's best qualified to lead

In anticipation of municipal elections on Aug. 23, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is holding forums for each of the city council positions with multiple candidates, as well as a meet-and-greet session with three candidates who are running unopposed.

These forums will provide the public with a chance to meet each of the 13 city council candidates and hear their platforms.

“We will actually hold a forum for each of the wards on a separate night just to allow time for each of them to take place,” said Auburn Chamber of Commerce president, Anna Hovey. “We feel very passionate about the fact that it's up to us to help inform our members in the community to be sure that they're making informed decisions about who to vote for.”

Each of the forums will be spaced out over the span of three weeks. Doors will open for each event at 5:30 p.m. During this time there will be a casual meet-and-greet for the candidates and the public. The panel and moderator sessions for each event will begin at 6 p.m. If time allows, the candidates will take questions from the public afterward.

Here's the schedule and location for each forum:

Ward 1: Monday at the Boykin Community Center, 400 Boykin St. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. will both speak.

Ward 2: Wednesday at the Auburn Chamber Building, 714 East Glenn Ave. Incumbent Kelley Griswold and challenger Paul West will both speak.

Ward 5: Aug. 9 at the Auburn Chamber Building. Candidates Sarah Jane Levine, Henry “Sonny” Moreman III and Leah Billye Welburn will all speak.

Ward 6: Aug. 15 at the Auburn Chamber Building. Incumbent Bob Parsons and challenger Phillip Pollard will both speak.

Ward 7: Aug. 17 at the Auburn Chamber Building. Candidates Max Coblentz and Greg Lane will both speak.

Additionally, on Aug. 18, the Chamber of Commerce will hold a meet-and-greet with uncontested city council members Beth Witten of Ward 3, Tyler Adams of Ward 4 and Tommy Dawson of Ward 8, and Mayor Ron Anders.

“Those are all uncontested, and we just want to give the opportunity for them to still address members of the community who might be interested in hearing from them,” Hovey said.

Considering wards have been redistricted since the last election, the Chamber of Commerce is urging citizens to double check which ward they live in before voting.

“We do want to ensure that everyone is aware of the changes in the ward lines since the last municipal election that was held four years ago,” Hovey said. “We want to make sure everybody knows that they are voting for the right representative.”

Residents can check on ward boundaries by clicking here.