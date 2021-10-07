Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing

Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing store hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

That means early morning and late-night shoppers in Opelika and Auburn may have to change their routines.

The most dramatic change will be at the Corner Village Kroger at 300 N. Dean Road in Auburn, where the store will shift from 24 hours a day to a 17-hour/6 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule.

Jennifer Heilman, a Kroger assistant manager, confirmed that the Corner Village Kroger on Dean Road would be switching to the new hours on Sunday and said the changes may be temporary.

The other area Kroger store, at Tiger Town in Opelika, which currently operates from 5 a.m. to midnight, will as of Sunday be opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier.

Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division said in a press release that the new schedule will “provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves.”