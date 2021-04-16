State COVID cases up over 400 again Friday; Lee County sees slower uptick

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a more representative increase of 422 cases statewide Friday, staying in line with Thursday’s count of 421.

Lee County reported 22 new cases. Macon County had one new case, Russell County had seven new cases, Chambers County reported one new case and Tallapoosa reported three new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 521,623 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,741 confirmed, 1,773 probable, 3,514 combined

Lee County – 8,711 confirmed, 6,878 probable, 15,589 combined

Macon County – 1,226 confirmed, 330 probable, 1,556 combined

Russell County – 3,228 confirmed, 1,072 probable, 4,300 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,775 confirmed, 1,132 probable, 3,907 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 27, 0