State senator, commissioner continue difficult COVID-19 fight

State Sen. Randy Price and Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence both continue a difficult fight against COVID-19. Both are hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center and require breathing assistance.

“Randy was intubated to help him with his battle with COVID-19,” his wife, Oline, said Tuesday in a Facebook post describing his worsened condition and asking for prayers. “This disease is one that I would not wish on anyone. I cannot overstate the seriousness of this virus. It has tremendous negative effects on the human body.”

Oline, who is Lee County’s revenue commissioner, is recovering from COVID-19 herself.

“I encourage everyone to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer and continue to plead that everyone please wear a mask,” she said.” This is something no one should have to watch a loved one go through and it is truly a pandemic.

“If anyone knows Randy personally, they know what a strong stubborn soul he is and how hard he is fighting this battle. Prayers for a cure for COVID-19 and to ALL of those that are battling this disease is what I ask for.