“Stay committed so we can stay on campus”: AU med clinic doctor encourages students to do their part

Auburn University Medical Clinic director Dr. Fred Kam warned university students Thursday night that they must do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if they want to stay on campus.
“The more you practice, the more you hold yourself accountable, the more you hold others accountable will determine the outcome at Auburn,” Kam said in a video released by Auburn University on social media. “I want to emphasize this is not just on campus. This is in your everyday life both on campus, off campus, whether you are in your residence hall or off campus apartment, doesn’t matter.”
Kam added that students need to make sure they are in a mask, stay socially distance and stay united in Auburn’s effort to keep the spread of COVID-19 on campus low.
“Stay committed so we can stay on campus,” he said.
Auburn University announced earlier this week that 32 students and eight university employees tested positive for the virus between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14. Auburn also said in a statement Wednesday that the university was aware of “multiple students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a campus residence hall and a fraternity house.”
Stay committed, so we can stay on campus.— Auburn University (@AuburnU) August 20, 2020
Listen to Dr. Fred Kam’s message to #Auburn students. #AHealthierU pic.twitter.com/FYUl3NBhne
Local update
The risk of contracting of COVID-19 slightly increased in east Alabama counties during the past week due to rising new virus cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health(ADPH).
According to ADPH data made available Thursday morning, there were 864 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,892 in Lee County, 369 in Macon County, 1,468 in Russell County and 908 in Tallapoosa County.
Lee County has the highest average of most new COVID-19 cases confirmed per day in the last two weeks in east Alabama with about 20 new cases per day, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 10
- Tallapoosa County — 4
Lee County moved from a low-risk county to a moderate-risk county in the latest COVID-19 county risk map produced by ADPH, which was released Friday afternoon. Russell County moved from a high-risk county to a moderate-risk county.
Tallapoosa County moved from a moderate-risk to a low-risk county. Macon County remained a moderate-risk count and Chambers County remained a low-risk county.
The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.
East Alabama Medical Center saw a steady decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients since 46 patients were hospitalized during the weekend. There were 36 virus patients hospitalized Friday, a decrease of two from Thursday, according to hospital data.
Additionally, five patients were on ventilators.
There were 107,804 confirmed cases and 1,921 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Thursday, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,921 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 78 from Tallapoosa County.
