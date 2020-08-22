“Stay committed so we can stay on campus”: AU med clinic doctor encourages students to do their part

Auburn University Medical Clinic director Dr. Fred Kam warned university students Thursday night that they must do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if they want to stay on campus.

“The more you practice, the more you hold yourself accountable, the more you hold others accountable will determine the outcome at Auburn,” Kam said in a video released by Auburn University on social media. “I want to emphasize this is not just on campus. This is in your everyday life both on campus, off campus, whether you are in your residence hall or off campus apartment, doesn’t matter.”

Kam added that students need to make sure they are in a mask, stay socially distance and stay united in Auburn’s effort to keep the spread of COVID-19 on campus low.

“Stay committed so we can stay on campus,” he said.

Auburn University announced earlier this week that 32 students and eight university employees tested positive for the virus between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14. Auburn also said in a statement Wednesday that the university was aware of “multiple students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a campus residence hall and a fraternity house.”

Local update