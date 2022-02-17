'Stay prepared': Lee County under a wind advisory with a 'slight' chance for a tornado watch

“Do not rely on the outdoor warning sirens. Those are intended for people who are outside,” Smith said. “We have lots of statements from people who have gone through tornadoes that said, ‘No way I could have heard it. I didn’t hear anything, but the sound of the tornado and the debris flying.’”

The Lee County EMA mobile app is free for Android and iPhone devices, and EMA will even help to program a NOAA radio for free. Smith said these radios have been proven to save lives, and they can be purchased at Academy Sports, Walmart and Target.

EMA is temporarily located at 205 South 10th St. Opelika, as its main building is under construction, and it will be available to program the radios before 5 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service will be monitoring the primary threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail, especially for locations generally west of Interstate 65.

EMA will also continue to monitor the weather for Lee County and will respond to any damage that affects citizens.

“Preparedness is a personal responsibility 24/7, 365,” Smith said. “Be sure that you’ve prepared yourself and your family and friends for spring weather season that has approached us pretty early this year. This is just the beginning of it, so stay prepared.”