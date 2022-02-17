'Stay prepared': Lee County under a wind advisory with a 'slight' chance for a tornado watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham will be keeping an eye on severe weather that is predicted for parts of Central Alabama Thursday.
Rita Smith, director of Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said Lee County is not expecting this severe weather, but will be under a wind advisory until midnight.
Smith said now is the time to secure any loose outdoor items including patio furniture, toys, trampolines and hanging plants that could be blown away and cause injuries.
“There is a slight possibility we might go under a tornado watch this afternoon, just because conditions are favorable for them,” Smith said. “But what we anticipate is that the whole system would be moved out by midnight.”
While Lee County is not projected to receive severe weather, Smith said the most likely time for any kind of severe weather for the area will be from 6 p.m. Thursday until midnight.
Lee County is expecting about an inch and a half of rain and winds between 15 and 45 miles per hour.
Smith said it’s important to have multiple ways to receive notifications about the weather, which could include the Lee County EMA Facebook page, the Lee County EMA app, a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and other weather-related social media pages and apps.
“Do not rely on the outdoor warning sirens. Those are intended for people who are outside,” Smith said. “We have lots of statements from people who have gone through tornadoes that said, ‘No way I could have heard it. I didn’t hear anything, but the sound of the tornado and the debris flying.’”
The Lee County EMA mobile app is free for Android and iPhone devices, and EMA will even help to program a NOAA radio for free. Smith said these radios have been proven to save lives, and they can be purchased at Academy Sports, Walmart and Target.
EMA is temporarily located at 205 South 10th St. Opelika, as its main building is under construction, and it will be available to program the radios before 5 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service will be monitoring the primary threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail, especially for locations generally west of Interstate 65.
EMA will also continue to monitor the weather for Lee County and will respond to any damage that affects citizens.
“Preparedness is a personal responsibility 24/7, 365,” Smith said. “Be sure that you’ve prepared yourself and your family and friends for spring weather season that has approached us pretty early this year. This is just the beginning of it, so stay prepared.”