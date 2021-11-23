Stop by if you're hungry: Harvest Evangelism to feed 2,500 people in Auburn on Thanksgiving

He said the most fulfilling thing about the event is hearing these words of "gratefulness and gratitude."

The tradition began 40 years ago when Hagans and a college friend made three Thanksgiving meals and drove around to find people in the area who needed it on Thanksgiving Day.

Hagans said his friend wanted to give the last box to the perfect person and prayed to be shown where to go.

“We knocked on the door and a voice said come in,” Hagans said. “Sitting in front of the fireplace was an elderly African-American man sitting in a wheelchair with no legs and he was reading a Bible.

“I said, ‘Sir, God has blessed us with a lot of extra food for Thanksgiving and we’d like to provide you with a meal.’ He started clapping and calling for his sister. He said, ‘I told you God would provide.’ They didn’t have anything to eat and now they had a meal.”

Hagans said that is how the tradition began. The next year they gave out 10 meals, then it grew to 50 meals and now the annual event feeds thousands.

“I grew up here in Opelika in a poor part of town,” Hagans said. “I know what it’s like to see people that are hungry and needy during Thanksgiving.”

