Storybook Farm, a social services organization in Opelika, will host its 15th annual Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday.

The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and the goal is to raise $500,000. All proceeds will go towards helping more children enter programs that support those struggling with emotional, behavioral or developmental challenges.

The farm served 3,000 children in 2022. The goal for 2023 is to serve 4,000.

“It really is just an opportunity to bring everybody together at the farm, which I think is really special,” said Caitlin FitzSimons, the development and events manager for the farm. “And it’s just an opportunity to celebrate all that we have accomplished, but also to look ahead and raise the money that we need to continue growing and serving more kids.”

FitzSimons, the development and events manager for the farm, said they always have a waitlist. So the funds collected on Saturday will help reduce the number kids on the waitlist.

The event on Saturday will be filled with Derby traditions from the beverages and food to the games and attire. The gates open at 2 p.m.

Those who attend are asked to wear Derby attire as there will be a Dapper Dan contest and Derby Darling best hat contest. The winner of Dapper Dan will received a gift card to the Locker Room, a men’s clothing store in Opelika. The winner of the Derby Darling contest will receive a gift card to Magnolia James Boutique. Other prizes that will go to winners of various games will include a restaurant gift card package valued at $1,000, a package with gift cards to various Opelika businesses and a wagon full of liquor and other beverages.

There will also be a live auction with prizes including international trips, dogs, a VIP sports package for Auburn basketball and a VIP bourbon bundle.

Storybook Farm will share a highlight video of the children that have participated in their programs. Everyone will gather to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby live from Churchill Downs.

Storybook Farm provides children ages 2 to 15 with the opportunity to be a kid again.

“We have animal and nature programs that just give them the joy of childhood, no matter what hardship or adversity they’re facing,” FitzSimons said. “So, we have six different programs involving horses, dogs, nature and a garden. And the children participate in all of those programs at no cost to their family.”

FitzSimons said they give the children the opportunity to explore and build their confidence as well as the opportunity to interact with horses and dogs.

Storybook Farm was established in 2002 by Dena Little, the chief executive officer of the organization. Little’s vision was to connect children experiencing physical, cognitive, social or mental health challenges with the restorative power of animals.

The Storybook Farm website says more than 20 million parents have a child who struggles with emotional, behavioral or developmental challenges.

After the farm opened in 2002, the demand for the program grew. Storybook moved to a 51-acre farm on 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika. They built a new facility and expanded to offer six programs: Hope on Horseback, Storybook Tails, Short Stories, Horse Sense, Flat Stanley’s Discovery Trail and the Secret Garden.

Visit Storybook Farm’s website at https://www.hopeonhorseback.org/derby to purchase tickets for the Kentucky Derby Day event. Tickets costs $200.