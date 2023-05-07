Guests attended Storybook Farm’s 15th annual Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday decked out in traditional Derby attire, fashionable hats and sporting suits.

Known as Storybook Farm’s largest fundraiser of the year, the event attracted hundreds of people. Proceeds will go toward helping more children enter programs that support those struggling with emotional, behavioral or developmental challenges. The farm served 3,000 children in 2022 and set a goal to serve 4,000 children in 2023.

The Derby day event was filled games, auctions, prizes and good food. Before the races began, awards for Dapper Dan and Derby Darling were given out to the best dressed. Charles King was named the winner of the Dapper Dan contest. Mary Margaret Bishop walked away as the winner in the Derby Darling contest.

Sophie Burzynski, who was crowned “Miss Alabama USA 2023”, was tasked with selecting the top five best dressed men and women for the contest. Saturday was her first time attending the Derby event, but she’s participated in other events held at Storybook Farm. One of those events was the Easter egg hunt, where she got to meet the kids the farm serves.

“It’s a place where anyone is welcome,” she said about the farm. “All kids, whether they have a mental disability or physical disability, really get to come here and just be a kid. It was really cool just to see them interact with the animals and interacting with the horses. You just saw how comfortable they were with them and how great of a program it is.”

Burzynski said it’s exciting to be involved in the Derby Day fundraiser, because it helps the organization keep doing what they’re doing.

For Opelika Ward 3 City Councilman Tim Aja and his wife Michy, this was their second time coming out to the Derby event.

“We’re happy to come out and support the cause that Storybook does,” he said. “They take care of kids and kids are our future…They’re taking care of the kids that need to be taken care of. They’re helping families that need to be helped.”

Michy added they enjoy supporting the cause as well as the opportunity to spend a gorgeous day outside with others.

Joanne and Jim McGhee traveled from Dothan to attend their fifth Derby Day event at Storybook Farm.

About five years ago, Jim, a realtor with Weichert Realtors, JBR Legacy Group, recieved an email about the event. It explained the mission of Storybook Farm. He and his wife then decided to get involved.

“We travel here every year and attend this fabulous event,” Joanne McGhee said. “It’s a good cause and that’s why we’re here and that’s why we contribute every year.”

The McGhee couple also loves the opportunity to dress up and meet new people.

Jamie Williams, the athletic director for Opelika City Schools, and his wife Marki got to experience the Derby Day event for the first time on Saturday. They’ve visited Storybook Farm with their three children before on school fieldtrips. They fell in love with the organizations mission.

“I’ve been in education my whole life. There’s such a need for young people, especially special needs children, to come out and get outside of their classroom,” Jamie Williams said.

Marki Williams added that Storybook Farm’s reputation is outstanding. They were excited to enjoy the Derby festivities close to home and have the opportunity to dress up.

Later in the afternoon, everyone gathered to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby race live from Churchill Downs.

“What can be better than seeing horses at a horse farm, watching the greatest two minutes in sports surrounded by people loving on kids and helping children in our community?” said Dena Little, founder and the chief executive officer of Storybook Farm.

Little said the support from the community has been immeasurable. Storybook wouldn’t be standing without the support of generous donors and sponsors.

She established Storybook Farm in 2002 with a vision to connect children experiencing physical, cognitive, social or mental health challenges with the restorative power of animals. The farm provides children ages 2 to 15 with the opportunity to be a kid again. More than 20 million parents have a child who struggles with emotional, behavioral or developmental challenges, according to Storybook Farm.

After the farm opened in 2002, the demand for the program grew. Storybook moved to a 51-acre farm on 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika. They built a new facility and expanded to offer six programs: Hope on Horseback, Storybook Tails, Short Stories, Horse Sense, Flat Stanley’s Discovery Trail and the Secret Garden.

The Kentucky Derby Day event was meant to bring everyone together at the farm to celebrate what they’ve accomplished and to look ahead to the future. With the funds they received from this event, Little said they plan to help more children and reduce the number of kids on their waitlist.

“The funds that we’re raising today will be used to get children off our waiting list, so that no family has to wait. No family has to pay,” Little said. “Every child that needs this experience of the human, animal bond and this childhood experience that can be uplifting, encouraging, bolstering and life-changing will have access to it.”