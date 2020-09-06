Storybook Farm hosts annual Kentucky Derby Day

Storybook Farm held its 12th annual Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday.
The event, which is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, is typically held in the spring. This year’s Kentucky Derby Day was postponed and later rescheduled due to the pandemic.
Event organizers said they looked to Churchill Downs, Kentucky, where the actual Kentucky Derby is held, for guidance as they continued planning the event. The 146th Kentucky Derby races were also held Saturday.
“The most challenging part has not been the date necessarily, but the uncertainty of whether or not we would be able to host an event with guests in attendance,” Lucy Nichols, stewardship and development assistant for Storybook Farm, said.
While the farm itself has been under construction for the last 18 months, despite the pandemic, staff have continued to welcome field trips and individual families and guests to its facilities. Construction on the Papa Bear Horse Center was recently completed, giving the farm space to hold activities and host guests indoors.
A number of hands have come together to help bring this year’s Kentucky Derby Day to fruition, including student volunteers from Auburn University.
“To ensure that all safety measures and precautions are taken into consideration and followed, we’ve limited the number of guests to about half of our normal attendance,” Nichols explained.
Guests had their temperature checked before entering, hand sanitizing stations were spaced throughout the event and guests were encouraged to maintain social distance. Guests were also required to wear face masks.
“This just underscores how much community support we have for Storybook Farm and the impact it makes on our community and in ten surrounding counties,” Dena Little, executive director of Storybook Farm, said on the day of the event. “The Derby Day event allows us to showcase Storybook [Farm] and introduce new people to our mission of changing childhoods. I feel a little victorious before the race has even started.”
Before the races began, which attendees watched via live stream, awards for most spectacular hat and Dapper Dan were given out. Neil Kalin, who has been a patron of Storybook Farm since the organization’s beginning, took home the Dapper Dan award. Danielle Hayes, who has supported the farm for the last five years, won most spectacular hat.
“Ever since me and my husband were newlyweds, we’ve supported Storybook Farm. They’re a wonderful organization and they put on the best party in Auburn,” she said. “It’s my favorite party of the whole year.”
Ali and Todd Rauch, executive director of the city of Opelika’s Chamber of Commerce and vice president of the Community Foundation of East Alabama, have been attending Kentucky Derby Day for the last four years.
“I learned about Storybook Farm when I was running for House District 38,” Todd said. “This [area] was one of the main thoroughfares that we made sure we covered. Stopping by here, I work a lot with veterans and special needs kids in the past, and [the farm] is a big supporter of both.”
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.