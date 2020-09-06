Storybook Farm hosts annual Kentucky Derby Day

Guests had their temperature checked before entering, hand sanitizing stations were spaced throughout the event and guests were encouraged to maintain social distance. Guests were also required to wear face masks.

“This just underscores how much community support we have for Storybook Farm and the impact it makes on our community and in ten surrounding counties,” Dena Little, executive director of Storybook Farm, said on the day of the event. “The Derby Day event allows us to showcase Storybook [Farm] and introduce new people to our mission of changing childhoods. I feel a little victorious before the race has even started.”

Before the races began, which attendees watched via live stream, awards for most spectacular hat and Dapper Dan were given out. Neil Kalin, who has been a patron of Storybook Farm since the organization’s beginning, took home the Dapper Dan award. Danielle Hayes, who has supported the farm for the last five years, won most spectacular hat.

“Ever since me and my husband were newlyweds, we’ve supported Storybook Farm. They’re a wonderful organization and they put on the best party in Auburn,” she said. “It’s my favorite party of the whole year.”