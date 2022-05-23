'Strengthening communities': United Way of Lee County names Tipi Miller the new executive director

Opelika native Tipi Miller has been named the new executive director of United Way of Lee County, succeeding Becky Benton who has been in the position for the past 25 years.

United Way is a non-profit volunteer organization that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all people in the community. Miller said United Way is on the front lines when crisis hits.

Miller, 42, will actually be making a return to the organization, where she worked not long after graduating from Auburn University in 2001 in business logistics.

She worked at United Way of Central Alabama in Birmingham for four years as transportation manager and about two years as membership director. After moving on to different jobs, she continued her volunteer work with the organization.

“I realized at that point 20 years ago the impact that United Way has on a community and the influence that it can have for so many different people within a community,” Miller said. “So that’s really stuck with me.”

Miller has worked as a non-profit administrator with different organizations for more than two decades, including serving as the executive director of Keep Opelika Beautiful for the past 13 years and as membership director and business development director of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce from 2005 to 2008.

With a passion for volunteer work and a desire to make the community a better place, Miller not only has served in non-profit leadership roles, but also by volunteering on several boards, including the Opelika City Schools Board of Education.

When she heard the executive director position was available, she said it was a perfect fit, as she’s “always had a heart for United Way.”

“Tipi is uniquely qualified to be the next executive director of United Way of Lee County,” said Rod Cater, president of the organization's board of directors. “Her past work experiences, deep connections within our community, and familiarity with United Way and our partner agencies make her an excellent fit for this role.”

Miller is excited to be a leader of the organization that she said touches many different lives in many different ways.

“There's such a variety of ways that United Way can impact the citizens of Lee County and to me that was very special because United Way is constantly looking at the needs of our community and the way that those needs can be filled,” she said.

Since leaving the Birmingham branch to move to Opelika, Miller received a "going-away present" that she has always kept in her office as a reminder of her desire to improve the community.

It's a poster that Miller said a child from Birmingham drew, which won a poster contest.

“It just says 'Strengthening families,'” Miller said. “Then it has a big heart, a sun and several people holding hands. The poster served to remind me that whatever job I was doing it was strengthening communities.”

Miller has already started her training, but will officially assume the position on June 1.

“I’m really excited about meeting a lot of people and visiting with old friends,” Miller said. “One of my real goals as I talk to different people is really letting them know what great things United Way is doing for all of Lee County for our entire community.”

Following former executive director Becky Benton, Miller said she has big shoes to fill.

“She has done a wonderful job and she really got the United Way organization in a great place,” Miller said of Benton. “She has done so much work with the agency and so much to fundraise throughout the years. It’s a good time to be moving into United Way because of the great things that Becky has done over the past 25 years.”

Benton also holds Miller in high praise and said she’s excited for her to fill the position.

“I think Tipi is just going to do an excellent job,” Benton said. “She certainly comes with all the qualifications to be successful.”

Benton, 63, of Auburn said she decided to step down because she said it was time for the organization to receive new ideas and for a new person to take the reins.

Benton became the executive director 25 years ago after working for the Domestic Violence Intervention Center.

“I just saw it as a way of having the possibility of impacting more of the community and being able to assist in a lot of different ways in a lot of different areas in the community,” she said.

Like Miller, Benton also has a calling to serve others. She said being involved in the needs of the community has always been a part of her life, as her mother was also very involved.

Benton plans to take some time off then find another area of service to finish up her career. She said she has greatly enjoyed her time with United Way, which has been memorable and rewarding.

“I've really enjoyed all of the volunteers that give so much to their community and the agencies that are doing the frontline work meeting the needs of the people in the community,” Benton said. “Just seeing all of that come to fruition has been very rewarding.”

Benton said one of the most memorable moments was witnessing all the areas of the community come together during the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to the different needs that arose.