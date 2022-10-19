Structure fire on 600 block of North Donahue in Auburn; Police ask citizens to avoid the area

Auburn Public Safety Department asks citizens to avoid the 600 block of North Donahue Drive because of a structure fire at a residence.

Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford said the fire is under control, but still asks citizens to continue to seek alternate routes. North Donahue Drive is closed between Clark Avenue and Cary Drive.

Lankford said the fire department is continuing to investigate where the fire originated from and how it started.

Auburn Police Division assistant chief Clarence Stewart said as far as he knows there was no one inside the home and no one was injured.

Following standard procedure, arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, but Stewart said as of right now, they do not believe any foul play was involved.

Stewart said first responders are currently treating the hotspots and trying to ventilate the smoke out of the house.