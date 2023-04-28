An Auburn High School student will be competing May 9 at the Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals in Washington, DC.

Emily Biaz, a junior, will be the third AHS student to compete that the national level. She’ll visit Washington to compete in-person, but you can also watch her via a livestream on Arts.gov/Poetry-Out-Loud that kicks off Tuesday, May 9 at 12 p.m.

Created in 2005, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. Students select classic and contemporary poems to memorize and recite, adding their own personality to the poem.

If Biaz is selected as one of the nine students to advance to the national finals, she will compete on May 10 for the chance to earn the title of national champion and a $20,000 stipend. Second place finalists will receive $10,000 and third place finalists will receive $5,000.

Last year, Biaz competed in the virtual competition and made it to the state level. This year, she returned and was named the 2023 Alabama Poetry Out Loud champion.

Biaz said she was exposed to poetry in school. She didn’t think much of it until her father, Saad Biaz, showed her a recitation of Arthur Rimbaud’s “The Sleeper in the Valley”poem in the 8th grade.

“That was the moment that I guess I fell in love with poetry,” she said.

Biaz has worked closely with her teacher while preparing for this competition. Davis Thompson has worked at AHS for 24 years and teaches AP and IB English.

He got AHS students to start participating in Poetry Out Loud about 12 years ago with the help of Biaz’s older brother — Youssef Biaz. Her brother graduated from AHS in 2011 and works as a software engineer at Google in California. He ended up winning the Poetry Out Loud National Championship in 2011.

Thompson said Youssef Biaz had a rich voice and was great at reciting poetry and his sister shares a similar talent. He said he knew Emily Biaz was going to be a winner.

“A good student is both coachable and pushes back where they’re like, ‘I prefer it this way.’ That’s when I know I have a winner. When it’s someone who’s coachable, but also has a real strong sense of what is natural,” he said. “Because we want it to be natural at the same time that it is a rehearsed performance. That’s a really hard thing to do is to make it seem spontaneous, while at the same time we have practiced this every week for two months.”

Emily Biaz brought the fourth state championship title back to Auburn High School this year. Her brother was named state champion twice and AHS graduate Soojin Park won the state championship in 2021. During the national finals, Park placed third.

For the 2023 national semifinals, Biaz has selected three poems to recite: “My dad & Sardines” by Toi Derricotte, “Sheltered Garden” by H.D. and “Surprised by Joy” by William Wordsworth.

Thompson explained that in the poem “My dad & Sardines,” the daughter, the speaker of the poem, is frustrated as she tries to understand her father. Biaz said she chose this poem not because she’s frustrated with her father, but because her father is also obsessed with sardines. Right before Biaz recited the poem at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for the state level competition, her father ate a little tin of sardines for luck.

“She won, so now at nationals we have to eat sardines before she performs. It’s going to be a rule now,” Thompson laughed.

Emily Biaz is excited and nervous as the national semifinals draw near. While her goal is to win, she said she hasn’t thought much about what it would be like to be named the national champion or what she’d do with the prize money.

She’s just looking forward to reciting these poems that she’s grown to love and sharing them with others. Youssef Biaz will travel to Washington to hear his sister perform for the first time. Their parents, Saad and Chadia, and her sibling Rim and Thompson will also be there to support her.

Biaz encourages everyone to give poetry a chance. While she wasn’t very excited about poetry at first, she found a passion and love for it after looking for poems that spoke to her.

“A lot of people think that poetry is boring and old and something that you can’t really understand, but those people don’t read poetry,” she said. “I would just tell people just try it. Just see first. Try to understand the poem. Try to find your style of poem, because there’s something for everyone and poetry is something anyone can love.”