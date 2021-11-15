Student vets ruck-marching from Tuscaloosa to Auburn to raise awareness of vet suicide

Student veterans from rival schools are coming together again to march 151 miles for this year’s Operation Iron Ruck march from Bryant-Denny Stadium to Jordan-Hare Stadium to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

Veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University will walk with 22-pound rucksacks onto Auburn’s campus just in time for the Iron Bowl.

This year’s march is set for Nov. 24-27, and the initiative has raised about $14,000 up to this point, according to Ricardo Garcia, vice president of the Auburn Student Veterans Association.

“It’s like you’re back together with your brothers,” Garcia said.

Veterans will carry toiletries and canned goods to be donated to Mission 22, a nonprofit that says an estimated average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day nationwide. The items will also go to veteran’s assisted living centers in Tuskegee and Three Hots and a Cot, a nonprofit based in Center Point, Ala., that helps homeless veterans transition to a working life.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, each veteran will carry a dog tag of an Alabama veteran who’s died by suicide. The dog tags are currently displayed in the Veteran and Military Affairs office at the University of Alabama.