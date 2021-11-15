Student vets ruck-marching from Tuscaloosa to Auburn to raise awareness of vet suicide

Student veterans from rival schools are coming together again to march 151 miles for this year’s Operation Iron Ruck march from Bryant-Denny Stadium to Jordan-Hare Stadium to raise awareness of veteran suicide.
Veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University will walk with 22-pound rucksacks onto Auburn’s campus just in time for the Iron Bowl.
This year’s march is set for Nov. 24-27, and the initiative has raised about $14,000 up to this point, according to Ricardo Garcia, vice president of the Auburn Student Veterans Association.
“It’s like you’re back together with your brothers,” Garcia said.
Veterans will carry toiletries and canned goods to be donated to Mission 22, a nonprofit that says an estimated average of 22 veterans die by suicide each day nationwide. The items will also go to veteran’s assisted living centers in Tuskegee and Three Hots and a Cot, a nonprofit based in Center Point, Ala., that helps homeless veterans transition to a working life.
In addition, each veteran will carry a dog tag of an Alabama veteran who’s died by suicide. The dog tags are currently displayed in the Veteran and Military Affairs office at the University of Alabama.
“Over the course of the last two to three years when we’ve done this, we’ve run into people who’ve lost veterans in their family to suicide,” Garcia said. “They’ve met us on the side of the road … and we’ve kind of communicated with them and added (their veterans’) dog tags to the list of tags we carry.”
Along the way, veterans will sleep at three rest points: the Army National Guard post in Centreville, Primera Iglesia Hispana Bautista de Autauga Baptist Church in Deatsville and Liberty United Methodist Church in Notasulga.
Auburn’s student veterans have been physically training for Operation Iron Ruck for 12 weeks in conjunction with Auburn University’s School of Kinesiology, according to Garcia, with students receiving upper and lower body workout training tailored to their individual abilities.
Garcia said there’s always anticipation among those at the two schools to lend a hand to other veterans in dire straits.
“You’re not really serving but you kind of still have the same sense of camaraderie,” he said. “It’s something we need to do every year.”