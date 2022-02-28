Students at J.F. Drake Middle School celebrated Black History Month by decorating their classroom doors

Auburn City Schools wanted its students to truly engage with history during Black History Month. Each school day in February, students in the district's 13 schools were introduced to a different famous figure each day, from George Washington Carver to Muhammad Ali.
At J.F. Drake Middle School, sixth graders chose an individual to research and then decorated their classroom door in his or her honor.
“The goal is to create experiences for them to want to learn more and be inspired by what they’re learning,” said Sarah Armstrong, principal of J.F. Drake Middle School.
This was the second year the school held a Black History door decoration contest. Armstrong said the idea was the result of staff members dscussing how the school could improve Black History Month awareness.
She said last year most of the doors were decorated with traditional historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., but this year the teachers and students decided to select figures specifically from Alabama or current newsmakers like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
Some teachers coordinated their door design with the subjects they teach. A music teacher honored famous Black musicians while a STEM teacher honored mathematician Katherine Johnson, one of the subjects of the movie "Hidden Figures" who helped NASA figure out how to put an astronaut into orbit around the Earth.
Students also decided to choose individuals they were learning about in class.
Traci Curry, a science teacher at J.F. Drake, said this year they wanted to make the project “more relevant” for the students and to choose some famous individuals who are still alive.
For her door, she and her students honored Mae Jamison, the first Black woman who went into space. Curry said her student’s researched information about the astronaut, and one student drew a rocket to go on the door.
“They hear little snips of things, but once they start doing the research they get a bigger picture of what’s going on and what happened,” Curry said. “They did a really good job with it.”
J.F. Drake Assistant Principal Jonathan Finch said the door decoration contest is a way for students to engage with learning, be creative and be inspired.
“I think it’s just a great way for our students to learn about Black history and all the things that we sometimes don’t realize have been done by Black Americans,” he said.