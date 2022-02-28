Students at J.F. Drake Middle School celebrated Black History Month by decorating their classroom doors

Auburn City Schools wanted its students to truly engage with history during Black History Month. Each school day in February, students in the district's 13 schools were introduced to a different famous figure each day, from George Washington Carver to Muhammad Ali.

At J.F. Drake Middle School, sixth graders chose an individual to research and then decorated their classroom door in his or her honor.

“The goal is to create experiences for them to want to learn more and be inspired by what they’re learning,” said Sarah Armstrong, principal of J.F. Drake Middle School.

This was the second year the school held a Black History door decoration contest. Armstrong said the idea was the result of staff members dscussing how the school could improve Black History Month awareness.

She said last year most of the doors were decorated with traditional historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., but this year the teachers and students decided to select figures specifically from Alabama or current newsmakers like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.