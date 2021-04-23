'Students don't necessarily tell their parents everything' and other pandemic lessons AU learned. #resilientLee

The complaints, echoed by some citizens, centered on the students’ seeming indifference to mask wearing and social distancing. Downtown bars were packed with students flouting the local COVID-19 guidelines. The situation caused such an uproar that one local bar owner – Jon Hyink – closed his Southeastern and 1716 bars temporarily as a sign of good faith to the community.

Faculty members, some on the record and others on background to the Opelika-Auburn News, claimed Provost Bill Hardgrave pushed to return everything to normal before the coronavirus had subsided. Hardgrave insisted the plans were sound and necessary to best serve students.

President Jay Gogue endorsed the plans as well, adding that a lot of parents – concerned about their childrens’ lagging grades –demanded in-person learning; however, Gogue did acknowledge that the students probably needed to make more of an effort.

“One of the funniest things to me, we probably got a letter a day from parents who were angry that their sons or daughters were taking all remote courses. The provost brought in some of the students because the parents gave the students’ names. We asked the students why they chose to do a class remote when they had one that was offered live.