'Students don't necessarily tell their parents everything' and other pandemic lessons AU learned. #resilientLee

The Auburn University campus stayed quiet through the summer, save for some students trickling back to town for the second summer term.
The annual Camp War Eagle was moved online mid-spring. The camp, which usually runs eight weekends between May and July, brings incoming freshmen and their families to town every year after the students leave. On top of that, the university was forced to cancel its Spring commencements.
Both events would have been big boosts to the retailers who also had to survive without A Day or weekend Auburn baseball crowds at Plainsman Park.
Faculty gave university administrators good marks for their management of the pandemic. The abrupt switch to all-online classes in March had gone smoothly and the remote work setups appeared to work out.
The campus remained quiet through July, as students were kept away until the second summer academic session – even then, classes were taught using varying combinations of online and in-person instruction.
Auburn University set aside three decommissioned dorms on the Hill – the oldest residential spot on campus – to quarantine infected students. Two of the buildings filled up quickly in August and early September; cases began to subside in early fall without any deaths reported.
Faculty did sound off when students returned and administrators rolled out plans for the coming fall and spring semesters. The fall plan was to continue to rely on a mix of online and in-person instruction, with more in-person classes in the spring.
The complaints, echoed by some citizens, centered on the students’ seeming indifference to mask wearing and social distancing. Downtown bars were packed with students flouting the local COVID-19 guidelines. The situation caused such an uproar that one local bar owner – Jon Hyink – closed his Southeastern and 1716 bars temporarily as a sign of good faith to the community.
Faculty members, some on the record and others on background to the Opelika-Auburn News, claimed Provost Bill Hardgrave pushed to return everything to normal before the coronavirus had subsided. Hardgrave insisted the plans were sound and necessary to best serve students.
President Jay Gogue endorsed the plans as well, adding that a lot of parents – concerned about their childrens’ lagging grades –demanded in-person learning; however, Gogue did acknowledge that the students probably needed to make more of an effort.
“One of the funniest things to me, we probably got a letter a day from parents who were angry that their sons or daughters were taking all remote courses. The provost brought in some of the students because the parents gave the students’ names. We asked the students why they chose to do a class remote when they had one that was offered live.
“’I’m not gettin’ up at 8 o’clock in the morning,’ was the response. … There is one tradition at Auburn University that is still going forward: students don’t necessarily tell their parents everything that is going on with their college experience.”
The football team played an eight-game SEC schedule, opening with a 29-13 home victory over Kentucky. The university held capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium down to 20 percent and students spread out in the stands. Tens and tens of thousands of Tigers’ fans who normally showed up to tailgate, pack Jordan-Hare and eat and shop locally stayed home. Saturdays were quiet all fall, save for local fans downtown to watch the games in the bars.
Even without the crowd noise, freshman running back Tank Bigsby was a star on the field. Meanwhile, he spent his time off it trying to steer clear of the virus. In that area, he credited Auburn team physician Michael Goodlett and his staff. “They stayed on us, and they’re still on us about that, but they did a great job making sure we did COVID etiquette things right, like wearing our masks everywhere and being on time for everything, being tested three times a week, doing everything the right way.”