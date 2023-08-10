In honor of Opelika firefighter-paramedic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson, the City of Opelika has rebranded its annual event that's typically titled, "Summer in the Park for United Way of Lee County."

Set for Aug. 19, this year's event will fall under the name “Burgers for Bubba." It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Municipal Park, across the street from the Opelika Recreation Center on Denson Drive.

“The Burgers and Badges Grill-Off was something Bubba looked forward to each year. He was the voice and cheerleader for the fire department and truly loved this event. We appreciate the committee making this change,” Opelika Fire Department Chief Shane Boyd said. “We can’t think of a better way to show our love and respect for Bubba other than having this event in his honor.”

The City of Opelika, Opelika Police Department and Opelika Power Services joined together to rebrand the event to honor Sorenson's life weeks after he died in a July 29 crash on Lee County Road 188.

The Burgers and Badges Grill-off traditionally features a duel between the OFD and OPD, but this year the police and Opelika Power Services are joining forces behind the grills. The teams will be cooking the Unicorn Burger and the Strongman Burger, both named in honor of Sorenson.

Attendees can purchase a burger, chips and a drink for $5. All proceeds will be donated to The United Way of Lee County in Sorenson’s name.

“In years past, we have enjoyed a friendly competition between the Opelika Police Department and Opelika Fire Department. This year, we felt the best way to proceed was to come together and show our support for our brothers and sisters at the fire department as they mourn the loss of Bubba,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said.

The event will also feature a duck race at noon, train rides, $2 face paintings, $1 lemonade and more. All proceeds will go to the United Way of Lee County.

