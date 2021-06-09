SummerNight to transform downtown Auburn into arts district on Friday night

Downtown Auburn will once again turn into an arts district on Friday for the annual summer arts festival SummerNight.

Featuring local and regional artists, live music, street performers, food and children’s activities, the free event held from 6-10 p.m. will highlight artists in Auburn’s community while promoting the downtown Auburn scene.

A starting line party will begin at 5 p.m. at the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities at Pebble Hill where festival-goers can enjoy free face painting, music and crafts before marching in a parade to Toomer’s Corner at 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most creative outfits to match this year's SummerNight theme: Love and Lemons.

Hosted by the Auburn Arts Association, City of Auburn, Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities at Pebble Hill and the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, the night will feature more than 50 vendors set up along Auburn’s entertainment district.

Downtown merchants and restaurants will stay open later than usual.