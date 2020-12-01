Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the OA News

Here at the Opelika-Auburn News, we aim to inform and educate, to entertain and inspire.

For our print subscribers, we deliver a news-filled print product delivered to your doorstep. If you’re reading this and you already subscribe, thank you.

If you’re not a subscriber but enjoy reading our news online, we ask you to make a smart decision this holiday season: Support our local journalism by paying for a digital subscription to the Opelika-Auburn News.

You have this commitment from our staff: We’ll continue to provide engaging content that informs, holds the powerful accountable, rights wrongs, and reflects our community. In exchange, we ask you to commit to supporting our work.

We take seriously our role of informing, but also listening. If there’s something you’d like to see covered — whether it’s a government agency or a great feature story — we want to know. Don’t hesitate to call or email our staff, whose contact information is listed on each article we publish online.

This holiday season, we hope you’ll consider giving the gift of news to yourself — and your family and friends. Visit oanow.com/subscribe to see all the special offers available.

As always, thank you for reading the Opelika-Auburn News.