 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweetest Village on the Plains: AU Hotel unveils annual gingerbread village
0 Comments
featured

Sweetest Village on the Plains: AU Hotel unveils annual gingerbread village

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 AU Hotel gingerbread village

The Auburn University Hotel's gingerbread village boasts 275 pounds of gingerbread and will be on public display until the first week of January.

 Tim Nail

The Auburn University Hotel’s annual gingerbread village is ready for public viewing, and this year it’s sporting more of the athletics side of the university and streets around campus.

“We added the football field, we did the basketball court which is Tipoff at Toomer’s (and) we have a baseball field,” said Adam Keeshan, food and beverage director at the AU Hotel. “A lot of the main changes this year were really architectural layout and streetscapes.”

The village was unveiled Sunday after the conclusion of this year’s Auburn Christmas Parade downtown. Keeshan said Dallas Key, the hotel’s pastry chef, began designing the candy campus in October and delegated each of the buildings featured to different teams of Ariccia Cucina Italiana employees to construct.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We started putting it together in early November and we got it out in place Thursday and Friday,” Keeshan said. “About 1,000 total man hours went into it.”

Chefs also added more smaller details this year like a row of toys representing the Tiger Walk and a miniature Nehi soda bottle in the spirit of The Bottle that once stood at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 147.

Keeshan said the hotel will leave the gingerbread village standing until the first week of January.

The Auburn Family Tree has also returned in the AU Hotel’s lobby after its inaugural holiday season last year. The hotel invites guests with booked rooms to sign and date ornaments that will hang on the tree permanently.

“Hopefully we grow it over the next several years; we have about 100 ornaments if I had to guess,” Keeshan said. “We may need a bigger tree next year.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert