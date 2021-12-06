Sweetest Village on the Plains: AU Hotel unveils annual gingerbread village

The Auburn University Hotel’s annual gingerbread village is ready for public viewing, and this year it’s sporting more of the athletics side of the university and streets around campus.

“We added the football field, we did the basketball court which is Tipoff at Toomer’s (and) we have a baseball field,” said Adam Keeshan, food and beverage director at the AU Hotel. “A lot of the main changes this year were really architectural layout and streetscapes.”

The village was unveiled Sunday after the conclusion of this year’s Auburn Christmas Parade downtown. Keeshan said Dallas Key, the hotel’s pastry chef, began designing the candy campus in October and delegated each of the buildings featured to different teams of Ariccia Cucina Italiana employees to construct.

“We started putting it together in early November and we got it out in place Thursday and Friday,” Keeshan said. “About 1,000 total man hours went into it.”

Chefs also added more smaller details this year like a row of toys representing the Tiger Walk and a miniature Nehi soda bottle in the spirit of The Bottle that once stood at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 147.