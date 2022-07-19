Tacorita closes in downtown Auburn

In an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Tacorita announced that it has closed its doors in Auburn for the last time.

The North College Street restaurant, which billed itself as having "a Southern approach to Mexican food," offered $3 tacos on Taco Tuesday and weekday drink specials.

“We want to thank every single one of you for the last 10 years full of so many memories," the post said. “It was a blast. Thank you, Auburn!”

On Monday evening, people who had planned to dine at the restaurant that night were stopped in their tracks by the locked door and a sign that read, "We regret to inform that Tacorita is closed. A huge thank you to the entire community for a great 10 years!!"

Greg Bradshaw, an entrepreneur who helped revitalize downtown Auburn in the 1990s, brought Tacorita to Auburn. The restaurant opened in December of 2012. Bradshaw died in October of 2021.