 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take a blooming walk! Opelika's annual Azalea & Dogwood Trail returns, with 5 miles of springtime glory
0 comments

Take a blooming walk! Opelika's annual Azalea & Dogwood Trail returns, with 5 miles of springtime glory

{{featured_button_text}}
Annual Azalea and Dogwood Trail returns

A highlight of the Azalea & Dogwood Trail is Mike and Mary Barnes Newman’s home at the corner of Fourth and Eighth streets in Opelika. It features more than 800 azalea shrubs.

 Photo courtesy of Keep Opelika Beautiful

Opelika’s annual Azalea and Dogwood Trail, an approximately five-mile trail guiding guests through the Opelika Historic District and surrounding areas, returns Monday, offering pastel blooms and springtime views.

It is set to kick off Monday and will end on April 5.

“Opelika has so much to offer,” Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful, said. “The Azalea and Dogwood Trail allows residents and non-residents alike the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful flowers and the trees they may not have previously admired.”

The Opelika Azalea and Dogwood Trail begins and ends at Trinity Methodist Church located at the corner of Second Avenue and Eighth Street.

Mike and Mary Barnes Newman’s over 800 azalea shrubs and the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail in Opelika’s Municipal Park by Lee County Master Gardeners of Alabama serve as two highlights along the way.

Instructional green arrow signs usher visitors through the Azalea & Dogwood Trail along with directions available at the Keep Opelika Beautiful website and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce office.

Keep Opelika Beautiful coordinates the Azalea & Dogwood Trail for Opelika. For more information, visit the Keep Opelika Beautiful website at www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert