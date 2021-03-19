Take a blooming walk! Opelika's annual Azalea & Dogwood Trail returns, with 5 miles of springtime glory

Opelika’s annual Azalea and Dogwood Trail, an approximately five-mile trail guiding guests through the Opelika Historic District and surrounding areas, returns Monday, offering pastel blooms and springtime views.

It is set to kick off Monday and will end on April 5.

“Opelika has so much to offer,” Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful, said. “The Azalea and Dogwood Trail allows residents and non-residents alike the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful flowers and the trees they may not have previously admired.”

The Opelika Azalea and Dogwood Trail begins and ends at Trinity Methodist Church located at the corner of Second Avenue and Eighth Street.

Mike and Mary Barnes Newman’s over 800 azalea shrubs and the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail in Opelika’s Municipal Park by Lee County Master Gardeners of Alabama serve as two highlights along the way.

Instructional green arrow signs usher visitors through the Azalea & Dogwood Trail along with directions available at the Keep Opelika Beautiful website and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce office.

Keep Opelika Beautiful coordinates the Azalea & Dogwood Trail for Opelika. For more information, visit the Keep Opelika Beautiful website at www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.