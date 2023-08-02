Women who have been affected by violence personally have decided to use their voices to spread awareness and share their stories in the hopes of preventing violence in the future.

Sherry Wiggins, Nakia Grimmett, Shamekia Wimbley and others will be attending the Samford Community Outreach Group’s 8th annual Take a Stand Against Violence event Saturday morning at the Christian Care Ministries in Opelika.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free food, a school supplies giveaway and a peace march and rally. It will also include a vigil-like moment to remember people in the community who have been affected by violence and those who have lost their life because of violence.

Wiggins, who lives in Maryland, is the mother of Amore Wiggins, who was known during investigation as Opelika Jane Doe until she was identified in 2022. Wiggins found out in Dec. 2022 that her daughter had been killed about 11 years ago and showed signs of physical abuse.

Grimmett, of Tuskegee, lost her friend, Tashina Davis, to gun violence in 2017 when shooting broke out while they were at a nightclub in Lanett, and Wimbley, of Opelika, lost her son to gun violence in a shooting in Auburn in 2021.

These three women felt that it was time to speak up, share what they’ve been through and try to help others.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has seen record numbers of gun-related deaths across the country with a 23% increase from 2019 to 2021, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were more gun-related injuries in 2021 than any other year on record, which includes both gun murders and gun suicides. The CDC hasn’t released data for the year 2022 yet.

Pew Research Center reported that out of the 48,830 gun-related deaths, 43% or 20,958 were murders and 54% or 26,328 were suicides. The remaining 3% included 548 accidental deaths, 537 deaths involving law enforcement and 458 deaths that had undetermined circumstances.

From 2019 to 2021, gun murders specifically increased by 45%, and gun-related deaths among children and teens rose by 50% in the U.S., according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Reaching kids and teens

After losing her 19-year-old son to gun violence in 2021, Wimbley said she wants to help reach out to the youth and change their mindset. For the past two years, Wimbley has worked with the Samford Community Outreach Group and the organization’s CEO Carolyn Morton to bring awareness to gun violence.

“I wish there was something we could do for the kids to get them all together and just try to figure out what’s going on…,” Wimbley said. “There’s a lot of young teens, guys and girls, leaving this world for no reason at all.”

In April 2021, Wimbley said her son, Ca’Darius Whatley, was released from jail after spending a year there for a gun-related charge.

A month after his release, Wimbley said someone fired 17 bullets through their home. Three months after that, her son was killed at The Beacon, an apartment complex in Auburn, Wimbley said.

“I’m trying to take it one day at a time. It’s hard. That was my baby,” Wimbley said. Whatley was the youngest out of three siblings.

That night in August Wimbley said she could feel something was off and she had trouble sleeping. The next morning she woke up to a call from her daughter.

“My stomach just dropped. She said something happened to Ca’Darius, and I kept saying, ‘What happened?’ But I knew. I just had that feeling. I just got cold,” Wimbley said.

Since that night, Wimbley said she lost her motivation and energy and has been trying to figure out how to cope. She said she’s mostly relied on prayer.

Wimbley said the community needs to come together and work together to reach the youth and provide positive role models for them. She also said there needs to be more structure in the home, more discipline and more events for kids to have something to do.

That’s why Carolyn Morton, CEO of SCOG, continues to host events and spread awareness about violence. Morton will be hosting the Aug. 5 event with the help of Marquenta Barnett, Alicia Ogletree and Transform Alabama founder Adia Winfrey.

Barnett has been involved with the organization for 12 years. She said she’s passionate about reaching out to the youth in the community whether it’s helping them deal with bullying, providing school supplies or addressing violence.

She’s also the founder of Quent Sharing and Caring Uplift Outreach, is the assistant manager in food services for Auburn City Schools and is involved in other community service organizations.

“By having these types of rallies, it shows people that there are people out here that care about the community…,” Barnett said. “It makes everyone aware of what’s going on and that certain things won’t be tolerated in the area.”

Barnett hopes the event will help to educate the community and prevent tragedies from happening in the future.

Ogletree, who has been involved with the organization since February, added that she hopes the event will give people in the community an opportunity to make connections and give them confidence to reach out when they need help.

Ogletree is a minster of Mount of Transfiguration in Opelika and operates a ministry with her husband Tyrone called OCM Ministries. She said she wanted to provide support to SCOG because of the work Morton was doing in the community. She also wanted to help others that are experiencing domestic violence.

In 2007, Ogletree lost her mother, Mary Moss, to domestic violence. Moss was killed by her boyfriend, Ogletree said.

Ogletree will be a speaker at the August event and hopes to help others who are experiencing domestic violence get out of the situation.

“I want to be able to bring out more of some of the insights that others on the outside don’t see or may not recognize,” Ogletree said. “I wanted to be able to share that and also share some information with them, so they can reach out to others for help because there is a fear of reaching out.”