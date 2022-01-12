"Taking the South to the world": Auburn alumnus competes on Gordon Ramsey's cooking show "Next Level Chef"

“I made friends that I’ll always have who are from all walks of life, from all over the United States, and it was amazing,” Harrison said. “I mean, that’s my whole deal. My whole deal is taking the South to the world and bringing the world to the South.”

Harrison’s love for Southern cooking has influenced him since he was a child.

While growing up, he looked forward to watching cooking shows more than watching football or cartoons, he said.

Harrison is originally from Columbiana, Ala., and decided to come to Auburn University to complete a degree in journalism.

“I love Auburn so, so much, and I think Auburn changed the trajectory of my life,” Harrison said in the release. “I’m just so happy to hopefully be representing Auburn well.”

While he was a student at Auburn, he learned to cook with limited means.

“For a couple of years, I had to figure out how to make really good things on a very tight budget,” he said.

Harrison's love for cooking stayed with him after he graduated college and he began posting photos of the meals he cooked at home on his Instagram page.