"Taking the South to the world": Auburn alumnus competes on Gordon Ramsey's cooking show "Next Level Chef"

Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison, 29, will be on television Wednesday night competing in Gordon Ramsey’s new cooking show, “Next Level Chef." It airs on FOX at 8 p.m. CT.
The show was filmed in Las Vegas in September with 15 chefs, including Harrison, competing for the $250,000 first-place prize.
Harrison was reluctant at first to apply to the show when a friend sent him the application link, but two weeks later he changed his mind and decided to apply.
Harrison later received a text message from the “Next Level Chef” team asking to speak with him about being on the show.
“I didn’t believe it was happening to me until wheels were up in September and I was headed to Las Vegas,” he said in the release from Auburn University.
“The experience was the best in my life. I’ve never put myself in such an emotional pressure-cooker like that. I mean, you’re cooking for arguably the heaviest hitter in the food game and two people he has deemed heavy hitters in the food game, so you are constantly nervous about them judging your food."
Harrison described being on the show as “nerve-wracking,” but that he was also able to grow and make friends.
“I made friends that I’ll always have who are from all walks of life, from all over the United States, and it was amazing,” Harrison said. “I mean, that’s my whole deal. My whole deal is taking the South to the world and bringing the world to the South.”
Harrison’s love for Southern cooking has influenced him since he was a child.
While growing up, he looked forward to watching cooking shows more than watching football or cartoons, he said.
Harrison is originally from Columbiana, Ala., and decided to come to Auburn University to complete a degree in journalism.
“I love Auburn so, so much, and I think Auburn changed the trajectory of my life,” Harrison said in the release. “I’m just so happy to hopefully be representing Auburn well.”
While he was a student at Auburn, he learned to cook with limited means.
“For a couple of years, I had to figure out how to make really good things on a very tight budget,” he said.
Harrison's love for cooking stayed with him after he graduated college and he began posting photos of the meals he cooked at home on his Instagram page.
“I started having driveway dinners during COVID, because we couldn’t be inside and I couldn’t host dinner parties,” Harrison said. “That’s when I started to realize that maybe I was better than I thought I was, or maybe I had the potential to be good.”
Since graduating from Auburn University, Harrison has worked as a chef and real estate agent.
Harrison now works as a camp coordinator for the science school at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana, Ala., where he helps book school trips to the center, organizes activities for the groups and makes sure everyone is prepared for the trip.
Kristy Abrams, director of the Alabama 4-H Center said that Harrison was able to use his passion and talent for cooking at work during the pandemic.
Because groups were not traveling as much, Abrams said the 4-H Center hosted different events and had Harrison prepare a farm-to-table meal.
“Jonathan could go from team building, to lifeguarding, to rocking out a campfire to preparing and cooking an incredible meal during these events,” Abrams said in the release. “I was so proud when he told me he had been selected to be a contestant. He has a passion for people and a passion for food and was able to bring those two things together following his dreams.”
From here, Harrison hopes to continue to push for change through his cooking however he can.
Harrison said his goal is to use cooking “as a tool to facilitate conversations that move the South forward and bring positive change for everyone in the South.”
Harrison believes good food brings people together and opens the door for conversations which can bring change.
“I’d love to be out there as the face of progressive Southern food and really just push for equality for all groups of people all over the South and be accepting, loving and spreading the message of radical empathy as much as I can,” Harrison said. “Anywhere I can do that is where I want to be.”