Tallapoosa County adds 400+ COVID-19 cases in single day due to backlog of results

Tallapoosa County saw a massive rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the county as the death toll continues to rise in Lee County.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 455 new COVID-19 cases in Tallapoosa County on Friday, the highest single-day total number of cases on record in the county, according to Bamatracker.com, an independent database.
Friday's total number of new cases are a result from a backlog of test results from an entity within the county from Nov. 19, 2020 through Jan. 20, ADPH told the Opelika-Auburn News.
There were 2,276 confirmed cases and 844 probable cases in Tallapoosa County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 3,120 on Friday.
Alexander City is the largest city in Tallapoosa County, and Dadeville is the county seat. Its other city is Tallassee, part of which is in Elmore County. Towns in Tallapoosa County include Camp Hill, Daviston, Goldville, Jackson’s Gap and New Site.
ADPH also reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 135 in Lee County, 13 in Macon County and 37 in Russell County on Friday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,528 confirmed, 1,483 probable, 3,011 combined
- Lee County – 7,410 confirmed, 5,626 probable, 13,036 combined
- Macon County – 965 confirmed, 244 probable, 1,209 combined
- Russell County – 2,758 confirmed, 734 probable, 3,492 combined
ADPH reported 3,551 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, 2,695 confirmed cases and 856 probable cases. There were 345,677 confirmed cases and 90,410 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 436,087 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.
Lee County’s COVID-19 death toll rose again on Friday. ADPH confirmed one virus death and reported two probable virus deaths on Friday in Lee County. There were 71 confirmed and 34 probable deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic on Friday.
There were 5,350 confirmed deaths and 1,136 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Friday, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,350 reported deaths in Alabama, 53 are from Chambers County, 29 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 101 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,136 probable deaths, 17 are from Chambers County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.