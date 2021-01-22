Tallapoosa County adds 400+ COVID-19 cases in single day

Tallapoosa County saw a massive rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the county as the death toll continues to rise in Lee County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 455 new COVID-19 cases in Tallapoosa County on Friday, the highest single-day total number of cases on record in the county, according to Bamatracker.com, an independent database.

There were 2,276 confirmed cases and 844 probable cases in Tallapoosa County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 3,120 on Friday.

Alexander City is the largest city in Tallapoosa County, and Dadeville is the county seat. Its other city is Tallassee, part of which is in Elmore County. Towns in Tallapoosa County include Camp Hill, Daviston, Goldville, Jackson’s Gap and New Site.

The Opelika-Auburn News has reached out to ADPH for clarification as to why 455 cases were reported in a single day.

ADPH also reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 135 in Lee County, 13 in Macon County and 37 in Russell County on Friday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases: