Target's second Auburn location has opened for business at Toomer's Corner, bringing 70 jobs to Auburn.

The 19,200-square-foot department store at 129 College St. offers employees a starting wage range of $15-$24 per hour. Other benefits include tuition-free education assistance, access to counseling services and doctors and more stable schedules.

The two Target locations in Auburn collectively employee 320 people.

"We are committed to providing team members with the most rewarding careers," Target store director Tony Thigpen said.

The new store is open for business days ahead of its official grand opening date of July 16.

It offers a wide assortment of Target’s top-owned and national brands spanning across grocery, cosmetics, essentials, home goods, adult apparel and much more. Guests can also shop on their own terms with an easy and contactless order pickup method that has their items ready within a couple of hours.

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests. We’re committed to serving our guests in the form of friendly, helpful, in stock, clean, and organized services, tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," Thigpen said.

Nationwide, Target have operated nearly 2,000 stores and they plan to open about 20 stores this year.