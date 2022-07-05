Tavern on the Traxs, coming to the old Mike and Ed's, aims to please both locals and college kids

Located just off the train tracks on College Street, The Tavern on the Traxs is a new sports bar restaurant with plans to open the first week of August.

It's in the old Mike and Ed's Bar-B-Que building, which was also briefly home to Rob's Ribs.

Kaleigh Patel, who owns the restaurant along with her husband Dipam, said the restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating. Their menu, which was shared on their Facebook page, features appetizers, wings, burgers, salads and sandwiches.

Patel said the inside of the restaurant will have a more laid-back environment with wooden tables and a full bar with higher-end drinks and specials, while the outside will have a covered patio with a beer-only bar that will be open on the weekends.

“I think that’s going to be a huge defining factor for us that we have that whole covered patio that we’re putting in with a beer bar, so that it’s a little bit more specific to the college age group,” Patel said.

However, Patel said she wants the Tavern to be a place not only for college students, but for the community as well, especially those who live in the area.

“They’re a little bit older,” she said of these nearby residents. “They don’t want to be in the bar scene and that kind of stuff, so we’re trying to find a really cool common ground there.”

Patel said the response she has seen from the community has been positive. She said most people she has heard from said they are excited for a restaurant away from downtown that “is a little bit different.”

The Tavern on the Traxs will not be open on Mondays or Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.